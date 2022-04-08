“Gaslit”, a series about the Watergate case, reaches the screens of Starplay

“Gaslit” premieres on April 24 on Starplay. Photo: Courtesy

“Gaslit” is a modern take on the Watergate scandal that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who ended up with him. for bringing down the whole rotten company.

The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A great personality and a woman who never stays quiet. Martha is a famous Arkansas socialite and the wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn.

Despite his party affiliation, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and his personal life to unravel.

As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – but hopelessly in love with his famous wife – he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President. “Gaslit” also stars Dan Stevens as “John Dean,” Betty Gilpin as “Mo Dean,” Shea Whigham as “G. Gordon Liddy” and Darby Camp as “Marty Mitchell”.

Gaslit is based on the first season of the critically acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast, created and produced by Robbie Pickering. Matt Ross directs the series and is an executive producer on it. Sam Esmail, through his global deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton are executive producing under their production banner Esmail Corp.