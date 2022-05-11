Entertainment

‘Gaslit’: Is Julia Roberts’ new political drama based on real events?

Richard Nixon’s presidency has provided much fodder for Hollywood since it occurred in the 1970s. All the President’s Men for Forrest Gump, the oft-demonized former president’s time in the Oval Office has been brought up time and time again. Now, the new Starz series gas light offers a different point of view of events. This time the story is told by other people involved with Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

‘gaslit’ centers on Martha Mitchell, wife of Nixon’s attorney general

Based on a true story, the Starz series gas light features Julia Roberts in the role of Arkansian socialite Martha Mitchell. Mitchell became known for her outspoken behavior. Known as the “Mouth of the South,” Mitchell made a sport of gossip. Additionally, she often used subtle tricks to divulge information to journalists about prominent political figures.

