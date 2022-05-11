‘Gaslit’: Is Julia Roberts’ new political drama based on real events?

Richard Nixon’s presidency has provided much fodder for Hollywood since it occurred in the 1970s. All the President’s Men for Forrest Gump, the oft-demonized former president’s time in the Oval Office has been brought up time and time again. Now, the new Starz series gas light offers a different point of view of events. This time the story is told by other people involved with Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts as John and Martha Mitchell | stars

‘gaslit’ centers on Martha Mitchell, wife of Nixon’s attorney general

Based on a true story, the Starz series gas light features Julia Roberts in the role of Arkansian socialite Martha Mitchell. Mitchell became known for her outspoken behavior. Known as the “Mouth of the South,” Mitchell made a sport of gossip. Additionally, she often used subtle tricks to divulge information to journalists about prominent political figures.

Mitchell became the first whistleblower in the Watergate scandal. However, many people in the Nixon administration worked to discredit his claims. When news of the scandal broke, Mitchell and her husband were in California. In an attempt to keep Mitchell quiet, John hired a former FBI agent, Steve King, to keep Mitchell off the phones and the newspapers.

At one point, King allegedly ripped the phone off the wall when Mitchell was trying to call her friend, Helen Thomas, who was working as a reporter for United Press International. After the incident, Mitchell said King kicked her and tied her to the bed. She also said that a psychiatrist forcibly tranquilized her.

Martha Mitchell was mainly discredited and forced out of the public eye.

The press did not take Mitchell’s accusations seriously, even though she said the Watergate scandal reached the Oval Office. Most of the time when the press covered Mitchell’s story, it was reported from the point of view of celebrity gossip. Accounts by Nixon aides often implied that Mitchell was an alcoholic and attention-seeker. Deep Throat completely overshadows her role as a Watergate whistleblower.

Estranged from her daughter and divorced from her husband, Mitchell died “destitute and alone,” according to the Eugene Register-Guard. Neither her ex-husband nor her 14-year-old daughter Marty were by her side when she died.

The Starz series ‘Gaslit’ premieres on April 24, 2022

The Starz Original Series gas light is based on the slow burn Podcast.

the synopsis of gas light describes the limited series as “a modern take on the Watergate scandal through the long-neglected lens of the lesser-known but no less key players involved in the fall of America’s 37th president, from the bumbling and opportunistic underlings of Nixon, to the deranged fanatics who aided and abetted his crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the entire rotten enterprise crashing down. Martha enjoys 76% name recognition in American households, second only to Richard Nixon himself, when the Watergate break-in occurs.”

The synopsis goes on to add: “From there, her story takes a turn, and the choices she makes along the way will put her reputation on the line and her marriage in jeopardy. Martha’s husband, John Mitchell, is one of Nixon’s most trusted advisers. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless, he is also hopelessly in love with his famous and outspoken wife. After Watergate, Mitchell realizes that Martha knows the secret behind the break-in and suspects that she may be willing to tell her side of the story to the press, forcing him to choose between Martha and the President and plunging his personal life into turmoil. chaos as your professional life falls apart.”

The series also features Sean Penn as John Mitchell, Shea Wigham as G. Gordon Litty, Dan Stevens as John Dean, and Betty Gilpin as Maureen “Mo” Kane Dean. gas light premieres exclusively on Starz on April 24, 2022 and will run for eight episodes total.

