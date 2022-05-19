Gaslit. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn relive Watergate

One of the most controversial political scandals in the United States was Watergatein which a series of frauds and espionage that the administration of former President Richard Nixon carried out during the 1972 electoral campaign was uncovered; Under that premise, the Gaslit series arrives on the Starzplay screen this Sunday 24.

On the red carpet of the premiere at the MET (Metropolitan Museum of Art) in New York were the protagonists, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, as well as Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Meredith Salenger and Jeffrey Hirsch, who are part of the cast.

So much Roberts as Pennon their way down the carpet, offered some interviews and highlighted that although they have been close friends for a long time, they are working together for the first time in this production of Starzplay.

“For me working with Sean was everything, it’s something I’ve wanted for a long time and I honestly said to myself: ‘What will it be like working with him?’”, said the actress who gives life to Martha Mitchell, laughing.

He shared that “there will be a lot of history within the series, a lot of love, but also a lot of slaps.” Roberts has expressed her desire to show a Martha that not many know, not even herself, but through researching her character, she was able to achieve it.

Mitchell’s story is an important key to the plot, as she was a woman who demonstrated her strength by revealing the information she knew from her husband, John Mitchell, the United States attorney general in 1968 and later a member of the president’s re-election committee. Republican Richard Nixon.

Penn highlighted the importance of working with Julia: “She is a great actress, I am pleased to work with such talented people, what she does is incredible, when we are acting together I ask myself: ‘Are we really doing this together in a series?’ , Always sorprise me”.

Meanwhile he showrunner Robbie Pickering added: “Julia was always a dream of mine, I always wanted to work with her; also with Sean, he is very funny and she is very warm so for me it is a dream”.

Characterization

Sean Penn had to spend 2 hours a day in makeup to achieve the image of John Mitchell.

roku

The series based on the podcast of Robbie Pickering, Slow Burn, will also be available on Roku.

