Gaslit: know the secrets behind the wardrobe of the series

The new series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penntalk about the role of Martha Mitchell Gaslit and premiered through STARZPLAY.

Gaslit, the new series by Julia Roberts, is a modern vision of watergate scandal which focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of historical fact. From Nixon’s underlings, to the fanatics who helped commit the crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire company.

The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, interpreted by Julia Roberts. A great personality and a woman who never stays quiet. Martha is a famous Arkansas socialite and the wife of Nixon’s faithful Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn.

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star together in Gaslit. Courtesy

Martha Mitchell a fashion icon

The role played by Julia Roberts not only had a great influence on the scandal of Watergateit was also quite a fashion icon of the timefor which it will be a pleasure for your pupil to see the outfits created by designer Susie de Santo, especially for Julia Roberts.

In Glamor we talk with the talented Susie de Santo and this is what he told us about his career, his participation in Gaslit and what was it like working with Julia Roberts.

For you, what does fashion represent in your life?

Fashion is a wonderful thing, but what really interests me is telling stories through custom clothing and designs; I love clothes and fashion but the most interesting and exciting thing for me is to take the story, to imagine who that person is, why they decided to wear what they are wearing at that moment, what it represents in their world, what it says about their personality, of their character, or what they are experiencing, where they are going, where they live, who their family is.