Gaslit: Patton Oswalt in the cast of the series | TV

The production of the series, starring Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, revealed the new cast arrivals on the project produced for Starz which also includeand Erinn Hayes.

Sam Esmail developed the new television project inspired by the podcast Slow Burn. Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic) will direct and produce the anthological show, which will have as showrunner Robbie Pickering (Mr Robot), and will tell the Watergate case from a unique perspective.

The events will be told following the never-before-told stories of people involved in the scandal, from Nixon’s clumsy and subordinate opportunists to the zealous and deranged assistants who favored the crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who, in the end, brought down the entire enterprise. . At the center of the plot will be Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. The woman has a big personality and talks too much, as well as being a celebrity in Arkansas social circles and the wife of Nixon’s Justice Minister, loyal John Mitchell (role entrusted to Sean Penn). Despite ties to her party, Martha is the first person to worry about involvement in Nixon’s Watergate affair, leading to a crisis in the presidency and in her own personal life. Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. John has a difficult character and is ruthless, as well as being deeply in love with his wife. Mitchell will find himself having to choose between Martha and the President.

Here are all the details regarding the new arrivals in the cast:

Patton Oswalt (AP Bio) will play Chuck Colson, a Nixon adviser who partnered with the President and played a role in covering Watergate.

Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back) will play Bob Haldeman, head of the White House chief of staff during the Nixon administration and had a “Berlin Wall” role between the President and the rest of the administration.

Erinn Hayes (Childrens Hospital) will play Peggy Ebbit, a friend of the Mitchells since the beginning of their marriage.

Patrick Walker (The Resident) will play Frank Wills, the security guard and the first to find clues to the leak, warning that one of the biggest political scandals in American history could break out and that he will find himself grappling with a major shift in the world. his life.

Carlos Valdes (The Flash) will play Paul Magallanes, one of the FBI agents dealing with the Watergate case. Together with his partner Angelo Lano (Chris Messina), he clashes with the White House during the investigation of the events that took place in June 1972.

Raphael Sbarge (Once Upon a Time) will play Charles N. Shaffer, John Dean’s (Dan Stevens) attorney during his testimony to the Senate-organized committee.

Anne Dudek (House) will play Diana Oweiss, secretary to Attorney General John Mitchell (Penn).

Chris Conner (Altered Carbon) will play John Ehrlichman, Nixon’s right hand man and, with Bob Haldeman busy protecting the President.

Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker) plays Peter, a security officer hired by John Mitchell to protect his family and who will play a part in Martha Mitchell’s (Roberts) traumatic life-changing experience.

Nelson Franklin (Veep) plays Dick Moore, a White House adviser and John Dean’s right-hand man, finding himself grappling with coverage of the Watergate scandal and the 1972 Republican convention.

Reed Diamond (Moneyball) landed the role of Mark Felt, director of the FBI under the leadership of L. Patrick Gray, who leaked the FBI information to the Washington Post.

Johnny Berchtold (The Wilds) will play Jay Jennings, son of Martha Mitchell (Roberts), a Vietnam War veteran.

Adam Ray (The Heat) will play Ron Ziegler, White House press reporting officer, who has to ask questions about Martha Mitchell and the Watergate scandal.

Billy Smith (Sully) will eventually play Ken Ebbitt, an old friend of John Mitchell (Penn) and the first to introduce Mitchell to Martha.

Source: Deadline