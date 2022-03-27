‘Gaslit’: Sean Penn was ‘tried’ to look exactly like Attorney General John Mitchell, even if it meant hours in prosthetics

The Watergate scandal is an iconic moment of the 1970s. The story has been told so many times that it almost seems like it’s not worth telling. However, the next Starz drama, gas lightapproaches this trite point of American history from a different angle.

Thanks to the material from the first season of the podcast. slow burn, gas light has discovered a truly new way of telling the Watergate story. The lesser-known characters involved aren’t instantly recognizable, for the most part. Yet, gas light stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn took an all-out approach. Penn especially looks almost unrecognizable in his quest to portray his character.

