‘Gaslit’: Sean Penn was ‘tried’ to look exactly like Attorney General John Mitchell, even if it meant hours in prosthetics

The Watergate scandal is an iconic moment of the 1970s. The story has been told so many times that it almost seems like it’s not worth telling. However, the next Starz drama, gas lightapproaches this trite point of American history from a different angle.

Thanks to the material from the first season of the podcast. slow burn, gas light has discovered a truly new way of telling the Watergate story. The lesser-known characters involved aren’t instantly recognizable, for the most part. Yet, gas light stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn took an all-out approach. Penn especially looks almost unrecognizable in his quest to portray his character.

‘Gaslit’ casts the infamous Watergate scandal in a new light

slate slow burn The Watergate series instantly made the podcast a must-listen. Set the framework gas light is based, focusing on Arkansan socialite Martha Mitchell and her husband, President Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John N. Mitchell.

Martha, despite being a dedicated Republican, comes across information that leads her to become the first largely forgotten Watergate whistleblower. This choice to do the right thing leads to immense social pressure as well as major conflicts in her marriage. Martha sticks with her story and becomes increasingly insistent as the White House and her husband initially deny her claims.

The show premieres on Starz on April 24, 2022. Roberts was cast first, going up against Martha in a chameleon performance. After he was hired, Vanity Fair reports that he insisted that his personal friend Sean Penn play John. The resulting performance, and more obviously his appearance, turn heads.

Sean Penn insisted on mirroring John Mitchell’s real-life appearance at all costs.

Once Roberts convinced gas light Robbie Pickering to cast Penn, the tone of the show began to click. Pickering and Penn dove into research on how to play the beleaguered attorney general. All signs pointed to the man being loved by those close to him, full of warmth and a source of constant jokes.

But Penn wanted to take things one step further than a light makeup job. He insisted on going the full prosthetic route, making a transformation not unlike Christian Bale’s unrecognizable turn as former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice. The look is on point; Penn disappears into the prosthetics, which look natural in previews of gas light.

It comes at a time when actors have grown accustomed to undergoing visual transformations when playing real-life characters. Renee Zellweger plays convicted murderer Pam Hupp on the NBC series What’s up with Pam. She makes heavy use of prosthetics and a fat suit to alter her face and her weight. more consistent with gas lightClive Owen’s subject also opted to wear prosthetics to American Crime Story: Impeachment last year, as the Vulture reports.

‘Gaslit’ Creator and Cast Prioritize Accuracy Despite Representing a Lesser-Known Angle on Watergate

The fascinating aspect of gas lightThe same as slow burn, is how it leans into the personal lives of the people who orbit the early days of the Watergate scandal. The Mitchells are the main focus, but even the supporting figures are seen from the angle of their romantic lives, according to Deadline.

Betty Gilpin stars as former flight attendant Mo Dean, who meets White House counsel John Dean, played by Dan Stevens, a late replacement for embattled actor Armie Hammer, seemingly moments before the Watergate scandal erupts around him. There’s pressure on him to be the fall guy for the whole thing, and Dean isn’t about to let that happen.

While many of these names receive only marginal attention in modern coverage of Watergate, they were all major foci of gossip, eventually making newspaper headlines at the time.

Carefully choosing actors willing to immerse themselves in these characters as real, fully-formed people rather than blank slates to play with. From the first glances at the show, it seems like it was successful.

