Gaslit: the promo and the images of the series with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

Gaslitthe new limited series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn now has a first teaser and the former Images project officers whose exit date was previewed on Sunday 24 April on the STARZPLAY streaming platform.

The episodes will be shown throughout Europe, Latin America and Japan, as well as on all STARZ platforms in the United States and Canada.

Gaslit: Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in a photo

Robbie Pickering, creator, executive producer and showrunner of Gaslit said: “The series is an unpublished Watergate tale featuring Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower, the first person to foil the entire scandal and who ultimately becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign carried out in part by her beloved. husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. We also introduce John Dean, a successful administrative attorney dragged into a cover-up and put in the spotlight alongside his sour and crafty wife Mo. The goal in making this project has always been to show the humanity of this topic, which has produced a much richer and more easily recognizable story than normal male political dramas about the historical period. I can’t wait for viewers to see the amazing performance of this amazing group, led by Julia Roberts, who bring this gripping story of marriage, love, betrayal and, ultimately, hope to life.”

Gaslit: a photo of Sean Penn

Gaslit: Dan Stevens in a photo from the series

Gaslit: A photo of Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate, focusing on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from the clumsy and subordinate opportunists of Nixon, to the deranged zealots who support and aide their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately collapsed. the whole horrible enterprise. The series will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. Gifted with personality, Martha is an Arkans high society celebrity, wife of Nixon’s loyal attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party membership, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Capricious, foul-mouthed and ruthless – but hopelessly in love with his outspoken and famous wife – he will find himself forced to choose between Martha and the president.

Gaslit also features Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell.

Gaslit: An image of Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell

Gaslit: an image from the series with star Julia Roberts

Gaslit: Julia Roberts in a photo from the series

Gaslit is based on the first season of the acclaimed Slow Burn podcast and is created and produced by Robbie Pickering with Matt Ross as director and executive producer. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton are executive producers with their production company Esmail Corp, along with UCP. Julia Roberts also executive produces with her Red Om Films alongside co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill and with executive producers of Anonymous Content and Slate, Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin. Leon Nayfakh, who created the podcast, was the consultant for the project.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for STARZ.

Gaslit: A photo of Betty Gilpin