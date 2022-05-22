“Gaslit”: the series with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn about the woman who anticipated Watergate is now available

In the series “Gaslit,” Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, the woman who was accused of being insane after she exposed the Watergate scandal before it was made public. (starzplay)

Every Sunday you can enjoy a new episode of this series. Is about Gaslite, the fiction that can be seen through Starzplay directed by matt ross (Captain Fantastic) and whose protagonists are Julia Roberts (homecoming) Y Sean Penn (Mystical river)in the roles of Martha Y John Mitchellthe President’s Attorney General Richard Nixon.

This fiction is based on the podcast Slate Slow Burn created by Leon Neyfakh and basically tells the true story of Martha Mitchell, one of the protagonists of the recent history of the United States who was absolutely forgotten. A woman with a great personality, overwhelming and queen of the Washington elites, who was never silent and handled first-line information.

Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell in the series “Gaslit”. (starzplay)

Bob Woodwardone of the journalists who investigated the Watergate case, described Martha in her book All the President’s Men (who wrote it together with his colleague Carl Bernstein). He referred to her as “The Greek choir of the Watergate drama: the one that warns everyone who wanted to hear it.” The thing is Mitchell was the first to put forth the idea that the government of Nixon He was in a network of immense corruption.

The series has Robbie Pickering What showrunner and at the time of project launch Gaslit commented: ” Martha was the first and loudest voice to speak out against the criminality of a corrupt presidential administration and was one of the most complex public martyrs of the time.” . An accurate description of the life of this woman who was treated by politicians, the media and the upper echelons of power of the time, as a deranged person who should receive special treatment.

Sean Penn as John Mitchell in “Gaslit.” (starzplay)

John Mitchell, For his part, he held his position as Attorney General of the presidency and was a trusted man of Nixon. At the moment when his wife puts him on alert about the president’s participation in Watergate, the man finds himself at a crossroads between endorsing her wife’s complaint, or on the contrary, exposing her and continuing to support Nixon. .

Martha was not just the “woman of”. She had earned a place among the inhabitants of Arkansas and knew how to surround herself with journalists and also with Hollywood stars. She was seen circulating around the talk shows television programs of the time, in which she made clear her position as a republican woman who opposed the communist advance in her country. She was also the person who handled all the gossip of the jet set, some of them harmless, and others dangerous that could make more than one person of power tremble.

Martha Mitchell was the victim of a smear campaign after she exposed corruption within the Nixon administration. (starzplay)

Mrs. Mitchell’s fate was to change forever after a robbery carried out at the offices of the Democratic National Committee in Washington in 1972, where a group of people looted recordings and key documents for the investigation against Nixon. One of those arrested was Mrs. Mitchell’s bodyguard, James McCord, who was rumored to be her mistress.

After this event, Martha’s life began to decline when she was the subject of an organized smear campaign against her. She was accused of being a liar and ignorant and that none of her arguments could be taken as accurate. During the launch of the series in the United States, Julia Roberts He gave his opinion regarding his character and said: “I think (Martha) is the peach pit that nobody ever paid attention to: everybody ate the peach and threw the pit away.” They complete the cast dan stevens (Beauty and the Beast) as John Dean, Betty Gilpin (Glow) who plays Mo Dean and Darby Camp (Clifford the big red dog) like Marty Mitchell, among others.

