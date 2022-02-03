Gaslit, the trailer of the series on the Watergate with Julia Roberts – Magazine

The Watergate scandal continues to offer storytelling opportunities in the United States, and the latest is a TV miniseries titled ‘Gaslit’: in the cast there are big hits like Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, which we can admire in the freshly released trailer.

Gaslist, all about the TV miniseries

Based on the first season of the ‘Slow Burn’ podcast, the miniseries tells a little known aspect of the Watergate, that is, of the political scandal that broke out in 1972 when it was discovered that the then President Richard Nixon had authorized illegal wiretapping against his political opponents (belonging to the Democratic party).

While the story of the journalists who published an extensive journalistic investigation on the subject is quite well known, relatively little frequented by the media is the story of Martha Mitchell, the eccentric wife of that John N. Mitchell who had been Attorney General of the United States of America (the equivalent of our minister of justice) and at the time of the scandal was director of the Nixon re-election committee. In the words of Robbie Pickering, showrunner of ‘Gaslit’ and author of ‘Mr. Robot ‘and’ Natural Selection ‘: “Martha Mitchell was the first person to make the scandal public and she was the victim of a ferocious smear campaign carried out by the White House and carried out in part by her beloved husband. “

Adds executive producer Sam Esmail: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the woman who played such a crucial role in the scandal was ignored and silenced. I think it’s a deliberate act. Hence the show’s intention to put her back at the center. of the scene “. And to do it properly, the role was entrusted to a star like Julia Roberts, winner of the Oscar thanks to ‘Erin Bronckovich’. Next to her another big shot from Hollywood: Sean Penn, who plays her husband John N. Mitchell and who won two Oscars, one for ‘Mystic River’ and the other for ‘Milk’.

‘Gaslit’ will be released on April 24, 2022 on Starz Play, the streaming platform accessed, in Italy, through Apple TV Channels, Rakuten TV, Prime Video Channels and Mediaset Infinity.

The trailer subtitled in Italian