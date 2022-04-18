Gaslit: this is how Julia Roberts became Martha Mitchell, a key woman in ‘Watergate’ | Film and TV

The Serie Gaslit is a modern take on the Watergate scandal that led to the downfall of the 37th President of the United States, Richard Nixon. The series primarily focuses on Martha Mitchell (played by Julia Roberts), a big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is an Arkansas socialite and the wife of loyal Nixon campaign chairman and former Attorney General John Mitchell (played by Sean Penn). Gaslit premieres on April 24 on Starzplay.

Susie DeSanto is a renowned costume designer in Hollywood who has worked on films such as The evil flower (2002), Live and Die in LA (1985), Miss Congeniality (2000), among many others. She was in charge of transforming Julia Roberts into Martha Mitchell for this series.

“I remember my mom talking about Martha Mitchell, she loved pop culture and politics, but as a kid, I didn’t care about her,” recalls Susie. “Martha Mitchell was a fascinating woman: she had a power that very few women had at that time.. She had more recognition than Pat Nixon (former First Lady): she was in the newspapers, on TV shows, she was really famous and they called her crazy. She fought against it, she had a lot to say and she wasn’t afraid to say it. People weren’t used to that and it made them uncomfortable.”

For this work, Susie sought out many of the actual photos, it was a well-documented time. “We used that, but we put a twist on it to make it feel more cinematic. She knew she was going to be photographed, so her presentation was very meticulous. She wanted to be a modern woman, even though she had conservative values, she wanted to be recognized as a feminine force.“.

She adds that Julia Roberts was very invested in the character. “She was willing to do whatever it took for the part, and even for her, the more drastic the change, the better. Martha was an outsized character in the way she dressed and accessorized, she spent a lot of time thinking about her clothes, her makeup, her jewelry, her hair, because she felt that legitimized her, as she tried to find her voice.”

“Being such a famous person, Julia understands Martha’s fame that maybe other people wouldn’t and she did a great job. Watching her on set, it was amazing what she was capable of. She’s such a great actress and I felt lucky to have created this character alongside her.”

Who was Martha Mitchell?

During Nixon’s re-election campaign, Martha made frequent guest appearances on news and variety shows, appearing on the covers of the nation’s top magazines including Life, People, New York and Time, where her frequent , thoughtless and impulsive emission of personal opinions earns him the colloquial title of “The mouth of the south”.

Martha enjoyed 76% recognition in American households, only surpassed by Richard Nixon himself, when the Watergate broke out. She was suspicious of the scandal that she was coming from, and she even warned about it in various interviews, but no one took her seriously.