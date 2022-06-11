Gaslit with Sean Penn and Julia Roberts: what it’s about, release date and more

Gaslit is the name of a new series that will star Julia Roberts and Sean Pennwhich promises to give a lot to talk about, since it not only has these great actors, but also includes a cast all star and a subject that Hollywood does not seem to leave behind, but that particularly seems more relevant than ever. In fact, the work has already left several comments due to the appearance of Sean Penn who has been wrapped in makeup to play his character.

Gaslit: what will it be about

The work, which refers to the act of making another person question their reality (see: gaslighting), is about the Watergate scandal, but this time it does not focus precisely on Richard Nixon nor in what followed, but is in charge of giving light to the president’s employees, the snitches and other figures who were key to making the case public, generating chaos in North American politics.

The series will focus on Martha Mitchellinterpreted by Julia Robertswho is a famous socialite from Arkansas and wife of the Attorney General of Nixon, John N. Mitchellwho was responsible for notifying that Nixon was involved in Watergate, while her husband must decide whether to support her or continue after the president.

Gaslit: who acts in the series

In addition to Julia Roberts and Sean Penn acclaimed actors join Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Aleksandar Filimonovic, among many others. No one will interpret Richard Nixon, although it may appear at some point in the series.

When it premieres?

At the moment, the series does not have a premiere date.

Where to see it?

The series will be a channel exclusive STARZ.

Trailer

The first trailer for Gaslit has been revealed, which has generated a lot of comments not only because of Julia Roberts who seems to give a performance to remember, but by Sean Penn who really embodies his character with a great makeup job.