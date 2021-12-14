Gasly and the final duel between Max and Lewis: “Not even in a movie” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Overtaking on the last lap decisive for the victory of the first world title in his career: what could seem the plot of a film is actually the summary of what really happened in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen who became world champion thanks to the attack made against Lewis Hamilton. Immediately after the Safety Car, which ended on the occasion of the 58th and final lap of the race, the Dutch Red Bull managed to assert his advantage on the soft tires, passing to the command of the race and defending himself from the return of his rival English before the finish.

A moment that will hardly be forgotten not only by Formula 1 fans, but also by sports lovers in general. A fact that very few would have foreseen, including the same drivers who took to the track during this season: among these, one of the most surprised to see the overtaking of Mad Max has been Pierre Gasly, standard bearer of the AlphaTauri.

Pierre Gasly’s reaction watching the last lap overtake of Max Verstappen pic.twitter.com/lzmgQJBdsa – NeedForSpeedz (@ForSpeedz) December 12, 2021

In the course of the ritual interviews immediately after the conclusion of the race, the Frenchman was able to observe overtaking of Verstappen on the screens just as he answered reporters’ questions, watching the Dutchman’s action for the first time from the checkered flag. The reaction of astonishment of the number 10 sums up the whole spectacle of an unprecedented conclusion, as commented by the winner of the 2020 Italian GP: “Honestly, not even in a film would there be such an ending“. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, more than a cinematic masterpiece, will remain imprinted as one of the highest and most exciting moments in the entire history of Formula 1: the perfect summary of an unprecedented season full of twists.