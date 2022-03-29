Gasly recounts the ordeal he experienced at the Saudi Arabian GP

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.29.2022 08:03:43





pierre gasly lived from everything Janl Arabian Grand Prix Saudito of Formula 1. When everyone focused on Verstappen’s victory, Ferrari’s podium and Checo Pérez’s bad luck, the French I was fighting a battle against himselfgiven that suffered from severe pain in the stomach in the last part of the Jeddah circuit, where he finished eighth.

Some media showed how the French got off the single seaterto at some point to Be attended for the doctors of Alpha Tauri, since couldn’t stand the painso at the end of the race he assured that he felt as if he were stabbed in the intestine.

“It was the last 15 laps most painful of all (my career)”. I don’t know what happened to my gut, but I was dying in the car.he screamed in pain. (…) When braking and in every left corner I had the feeling that someone stabbed me inside the intestine, so it was not pleasant.

On the other hand, he pointed out that he will go to a doctor to analyze the situation, since he had never experienced something like it inside a single-seater, so he prefers to thoroughly review his situation.