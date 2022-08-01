Gasoline hits its lowest average price per gallon since March in Los Angeles County

Since June 14, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped 81.3 cents.

For the 47th consecutive day, The average price of a gallon of self-service regular gasoline in Los Angeles County registered a new decline this Sunday.

The gasoline recorded down 9 tenths of a cent to settle at $5,649, its lowest price since March 9.

The gallon of fuel has dropped in its average price 81.3 cents over the last 47 days, including 1.8 cents on Saturday, after an 18-day streak of gains totaling 36.9 centsaccording to data from the American Automobile Association (AAAI) and the Oil Price Information Service.

the average price it is 15.7 cents cheaper than a week ago and 67.8 cents cheaper than a month agobut it is $1,278 more expensive than a year ago.

It is down 81.3 cents since reaching a record price of $6,462 on June 14.

In Orange County, the average price of . fuel also decreased for the 47th consecutive daydown 9 tenths of a cent to settle at $5,549, the lowest price since March 8.

Fuel is down 86.1 cents in the last 47 days, including 2.3 cents on Saturday.

The streak of price declines follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The price Average regular gasoline in Orange County is 14.8 cents cheaper than a week ago and 69.3 cents cheaper than a month ago, but it is $1,206 more expensive than a year ago. Gasoline has seen its price drop 86.1 cents since rising to a record high of $6.41 on June 12.

At the national level, Average price fell for the 47th consecutive day after an 18-day winning streak, declining 1.2 cents to settle at $4.22 per gallon..

It is down 79.6 cents over the past 47 days, including 2.3 cents on Saturday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day winning streak.

Regular gasoline, at its average price per gallon nationwide, is 14.6 cents cheaper than a week ago and 63.7 cents less expensive than a month ago; but it is $1,049 higher than a year ago. It is down 79.6 cents since rising to a record high of $5,016 on June 14.

