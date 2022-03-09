Gasoline in Mexico is up to 30% cheaper than in the US – El Financiero

high oil prices Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, they have impacted the cost of gasoline globally, although in Mexico the fiscal stimuli have helped keep retail prices from skyrocketing.

Currently, the price of regular gasoline in northern border states from Mexico are cheaper than those offered at ‘gringo’ service stations.

For example, in Baja California the price per liter of regular gasoline is around 20.35 pesos, while on the other side of the border, in Californiathe price per liter already reaches 30 Mexican pesos, since the gallon is offered at 5,343 dollars, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA, for its acronym in English).

In this regard, Alicia Zazueta, CEO of Industrial Equipment and Services, pointed out that the high prices of gasoline worldwide have not yet been reflected in Mexico thanks to the fact that fiscal stimuli cushion the price.

“In California they are not applying incentives or benefits for the final consumer. Lately, some analysts point out that the price could rise to 7 dollars per gallon (almost 40 pesos per liter), so President Joe Biden envisions two scenarios, either use oil reserves or establish stimuli similar to those in Mexico”, said the specialist.

California is the state that sells the most expensive gasolinebecause freight and logistics are more expensive in the absence of nearby refineries, otherwise Texaswhere the price of a gallon of regular gasoline is currently 3,726 dollars (21 Mexican pesos per liter), that is, 30 percent less than what is observed in Californian territory.

In addition, on a weekly basis, the Government of Mexico publishes tax incentives for the northern border states, with the aim of making the price of gasoline in border entities more competitive.

“Before this whole situation with Russia and Ukraine, it was estimated that between 25 and 30 percent of border consumers in Mexico crossed the border to fill up their tanks at US gas stations, which is why special incentives were applied to border areas, but now it’s being the other way around”, Alicia Zazueta said.

Currently, the average prices of the US border entities are California (30 pesos per liter), Arizona (23.2), New Mexico (21.9) and Texas (21).

Meanwhile, for the Mexican states they are Baja California (20.35 pesos per liter), Sonora (20.08), Chihuahua (19.68), Coahuila (20.88), Nuevo León (22.06) and Tamaulipas (18.5).

Regarding the country’s southern border, the price of ‘green’ gasoline in Guatemala reaches 25.9 pesos per liter, according to data from the Guatemalan Ministry of Energy and Mines.