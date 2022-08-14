Gasoline in the US, cheaper than in Mexico

The gasoline in USA They are cheaper again than in Mexico after almost four months in which their price was lower on this side of the border.

Regular gasoline was sold on average at 21.90 pesos per liter in the national territory, according to data collected as of August 8 last by the consulting firm PetroIntelligenceused as a source of information by Onexpo, AMPES and other organizations.

It is the most expensive price on record and it is also the fourth week in a row of increases.

On the other hand, regular gasoline was sold on average at 21.65 pesos in the US, that is, 25 cents cheaper than in Mexico, which has not been seen since April 18.

The gas It has been down for seven weeks in a row in the US, after touching a maximum of 26.97 pesos on June 20.

Just on August 5, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He reiterated that: “gasoline in Mexico is worth less than in the United States, gasoline is cheaper in Mexico than in European countries… You know that if the price of gasoline increases, everything increases.”

Due to the fact that international prices recently fell, the Treasury began to withdraw the stimuli for premium gasoline as of August 6 and in the case of regular, the most consumed, from today.

“As of August 8, regular fuel has already cost more in Mexico than in the United States,” he mentioned. Alexander Montufar, Director of PetroIntelligence.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, he estimated that the prices here are going to distance themselves more from the American Union during the following weeks.

The US has a completely open gasoline market and reacts immediately to oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks due to fears of an economic recession, he explained.

The barrel of US oil closed yesterday at 94.09 dollars, after trading at more than 120 units two months ago, reports the Bloomberg agency.

In contrast, Mexico has a market that is controlled through taxes and that depends on the purchase of refined gasoline in the US, since six out of every 10 liters consumed come from the neighboring country, Pemex figures show.

At the beginning of the month, the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, reported that the gasoline subsidy will cost 430 billion pesos this year.

Montufar explained that the government seeks to give stability to the market to favor the projections of costs and expenses of families and companies.

Gasoline depends on petro-prices, government aid, taxes, logistics costs, market competition, security and the ability to satisfy domestic consumption with its own production, since when bringing gasoline from abroad the exchange rate and commercial ties intervene. .

Mexico not only stopped offering cheaper gasoline than in the US, but it is no longer among the countries with the lowest prices in Latin America, indicate data collected by Global Petrol Prices, source of information used by the federal government and the Bank of Mexico.

Cheaper gasoline is sold by Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Bolivia, El Salvador, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela; the latter offers the lowest price not only in Latin America, but in the world, whose liter costs 45 cents in weight.

At the other end, Hong Kong sells the most expensive gasoline on the planet: a liter is sold at 60.31 pesos, that is, triple that of Mexico and 134 times more expensive than in Venezuela.