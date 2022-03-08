Gasoline in the US reaches a record: US $ 4.14 a gallon

Oil and gas prices soar 1:04

New York (CNN Business) — American drivers have never paid more for gas. The price per gallon of regular gasoline reached US$4.14, according to the Oil Price Information Service, an agency that collects and calculates prices for PRASA.

The median price hit $4 a gallon over the weekend for the first time in 14 years and the new price broke the previous record of $4.11 a gallon that had stood since July 2008. According to Tom Kloza, Oil Price Information Service’s global head of energy analysis, “Most gas stations are on autopilot, they’re buying as much product as they can and this may inspire another round of crazy increases.”

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, gasoline prices are rising at the fastest rate since Hurricane Katrina pummeled the US Gulf Coast and much of the nation’s oil and refining industry. 2005.

Russia is one of the world’s leading oil exporters, with most of its production going to Europe and Asia. According to Department of Energy data, Russian oil only accounted for 2% of US imports in December. But oil is traded on global commodity markets, so the impact is being felt everywhere.

Sanctions imposed on the Russian economy after the invasion have so far exempted oil exports. But traders have been reluctant to buy Russian oil due to uncertainty over the closing of deals, given the constraints of the country’s banking sector, as well as concerns about finding tankers willing to dock at Russian ports. “Gas prices will skyrocket every day unless there is a breakthrough that ends de facto boycotts of Russian oil,” Kloza said.

The Biden administration has said it is studying the possibility of banning imports of Russian oil. However, this move would have limited impact on global or domestic prices, as very little is shipped to the US, according to Kloza.

There are now 21 states, plus the city of Washington, where the price exceeds $4: the entire Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as the West Coast, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, Alaska, Hawaii, Michigan and Florida. Prices are highest in California, where the state average stands at $5.34 a gallon.