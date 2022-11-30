Gasoline price registers “marked reduction”

The price of gasoline at the pump registers a “marked reduction,” said this Wednesday the secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Hiram Torres Montalvo, who in turn announced that he will talk with the Association of Gasoline Retailers and independent operators of gas stations to open direct communication channels.

“During the past few days we have observed how the price of a liter of gasoline at the pump has experienced a marked reduction. Today we have a drop placing 87.7 cents per liter in regular gasoline. This is tremendous news for our consumers,” the official explained in written statements.

“DACO will continue to monitor how the market behaves, particularly given the events we are seeing in China, the Russian Federation’s ongoing war against Ukraine, and the onset of winter. Our consumers can be confident that the department is vigilant of all the factors that impact the price of gasoline,” he said.

Price of gasoline at the pump reported by DACO on November 30, 2022. ( Capture )

According to the data available in the oil price speculation markets, currently the barrel of crude oil is at $78.80a reduction of -0.24% compared to last week, reported DACO.

On the other hand, Torres Montalvo expressed his willingness to establish “direct and continuous” communication with retailers. He anticipated that the meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Thursdaywill be the first of many steps that will be taken to promote dialogue in order to benefit the consumer and local businesses.

“We understand that the association will go to the Federal Court for the District of Puerto Rico to implement the double price system on the Island, that is, a cost for the purchase of gasoline in cash and another when credit, debit cards or other electronic payment methods are used. This is something that we are going to be discussing with retailers in depth, to assess how we can assist, as long as the consumer is not affected,” he said.