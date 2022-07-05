Gasoline production plummets 49%

After reaching its maximum production level in early April, the National Refining System (SNR) reported a serious decline in the production of gasoline towards the end of the first half of the year.

Within nine weeks, the six refineries in Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) —Tula, Salamanca, Cadereyta, Salina Cruz, Minatitlán and Madero— went from contributing 349 thousand barrels per day to the market, to 178 thousand barrels, the lowest level in the year and the latest data available in the statistics of the Undersecretary of Hydrocarbons of the Secretary of Energy (Sener).

The SNR stumble reported between weeks 15 and 24 of 2022, that is, between April 11 and June 19, represents a 49% drop in gasoline production.

In that period, the national demand for automotive fuels averaged 807 thousand daily barrelswhich means that, if at the beginning of that period there was the capacity to cover with national production four out of every 10 liters of gasoline purchased by Mexicans, in mid-June the proportion fell to just two out of every 10 liters.

Sener data shows that part of the problem has to do with the crude oil processing capacity of the refineries, since after transforming a daily average of 944.9 thousand barrels per day at the end of April, by mid-June only 627 thousand barrels per day. With this, in week 24 of the year the SNR operated at 41.06%.

In addition, another challenge for the production of gasoline is that the complexes continue to suffer unscheduled stoppages. In the January-June period, 166 interruptions accumulate, for an average of 27.6 stoppages per refinery, which complicates its operation.

In the central zone, made up of Hidalgo, Querétaro, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Mexico City, Puebla and Tlaxcala, and one of the eight areas into which the country is divided for the supply of gasoline, it was necessary to dip into inventories to cover demand, to such an extent that they fell from 6,974 barrels in mid-March to 5,536 barrels in the third week of June, a decrease of 20.6%.

Currently, the demand covered by Pemex through stations affiliated with its franchise and through gas stations with different brands, but which continue to buy product from the state oil company, is around 655 thousand barrels per day.

The remaining 151.4 thousand barrels are covered through service stations of different brands and that sell their own gasoline. In this way, 60 different brands of gasoline are offered in the national market in their types regular Y premiumas well as 37 diesel, including Pemex brands.

Insufficient crude

Ramsés Pech, analyst of the energy sector and partner of the consultancy Caraiva y Asociados-León and Pech Architectsstated that “in Mexico we have an act of faith in believing that we can become self-sufficient in automotive fuels.”

The only way to achieve this, he added, would be to increase domestic crude oil production to at least 2.5 million barrels per day by December 2024. Currently, crude oil production is 1.9 million tons per day.

“If we do not achieve this, we will be committed to stop exporting, not taking advantage of future contracts, which predict that the price of a barrel will be above 80 dollars until 2024, and that it could reach 180 dollars if 3 million barrels per day leave the market. of Russian crude,” he said.