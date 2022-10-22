‘Gasparín’, ‘Beetlejuice’ and the ghosts that are more tender than scary – CINEMABLEND

We recover some cinematographic proposals that use the ghost not as a figure to establish terror, but rather as a device to arouse tenderness, compassion or invite reflection.

Like the monsters (Predator), vampires (Nosferatu), zombies (The night of the Living Dead) and demons (The Exorcist), ghosts can be scary. But there’s something about spirit stories that aren’t necessarily meant to be creepy, but rather represent concepts tied to faith and the afterlife.

The invisible presence of ghosts allows filmmakers (such as Guillermo del Toro in The Devil’s backboneor Alejandro Amenábar in The others) explore the unsettling aspects of the character’s psychology through sound, space, or historical context. Some of the best ghost stories aren’t scary at all; instead, they allow directors to delve into spiritual and existential realities.

‘The Ghostbusters’



Columbia Pictures



As the plethora of ’80s merchandise and a cartoon series would show, Ghostbusters is a massive draw. Ivan Reitman’s film follows a comedy team of parapsychologists, played by Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray, that combat the chaos generated by monsters and ghosts in the city of New York.

‘Gasparin’



Amblin Entertainment



Also known as Casper: The Friendly Ghost, the film starring Devon Sawa, Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman is a relic of the early use of CGI, rendering its ghostly characters ineffective in their attempts to build suspense, intrigue or fear. . Either way It is a memorable story for the younger audience, due to the melancholy and maturity with which it approaches the representation of death and pain.

‘Ghost Story’



Ideaman Studios



Ghost Story, starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, is a powerful meditation on love, time, and the inevitable dissolution of the material world. David Lowery resorts to the white sheet of a hospital to cover the body of the dead, but also to give appearance to the ghost, a silent character unsure of his cosmic purpose who begins to wander around the house where he used to live.

‘Ghosts of the past’



CG Cinema



Abandoning the strict narrative logic of cause and effect, Ghosts of the Past presents us with fragments of the life of Maureen (Kristen Stewart) associated with conflicting experiences in which everything indicates that her dead twin brother is stalking her. Director Olivier Assayas offers one of the most realistic and powerful representations of the grieving process in recent years.

‘Beetlejuice’



The Geffen Company



the horror in beetlejuice it is more in the decoration than in the execution. In addition to the elements that might accompany a traditional horror film (including ghosts, haunted houses, and exorcisms), Tim Burton explores themes of real-life issues such as mental health, suicide, and death, which are lightened by his good humor and quirky antagonist played by Michael Keaton.