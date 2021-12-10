Gasperini got almost everything wrong in the Champions League group

Even the rich cry. Even the greats make mistakes. Because Gian Piero Gasperini, the best coach in Atalanta history without much discussion, was unable to pass a group that seemed to be within his reach. And he did it with great mistakes in every game, probably winning the only one that was so unbalanced that he couldn’t make a mistake, suffering more than he had to to unlock it. Of the companies in Amsterdam and Liverpool a year ago, only a beginning of hope. When the going gets tough the tough ones would start playing, but this time Atalanta didn’t succeed. Surprise from the second half of Manchester United. From the rabbit pulled out by Cristiano Ronaldo at the ninety minute. Dazzled by Hefti’s goal, or by Musso’s saves in Villarreal.

Atalanta always took the lead in the Champions Leagueexcept in the last challenge. And it is no coincidence that an hour was given to the opponent, with that initial Demiral error and the game developed very little compared to usual. Indeed, even the coach who changed the course of Atalantine history can make a hole in the water. In these six matches, Atalanta made a lot of mistakes, conceding thirteen goals. Without boarding against Liverpool, it is true, but yesterday the risk was tangible up to Malinovskyi’s crossbar.

The result then reigns supreme, this is evident. We do not know what would have happened if Muriel’s ball had entered, or if Toloi had hit back on the rebound. Ten minutes, 3-3, would have been hell for Villarreal. In the end, the team that was most continuous during the games passed. Who won the two simpler ones and then, in the direct match, gave the impression of having a less warm heart. Because yesterday, in Bergamo, the Villarreal players were in the upper town and looked like a schoolchild on a trip. Instead the environment played a bad joke for the first sixty minutes. Gasperini can make up for it with the Europa League, the Scudetto and the Italian Cup. Never as this year has Atalanta seem ripe for something important.