Gasperini pulls himself out of the Scudetto fight: “Napoli, Inter and Milan can really do it”

Freshly renewed with Atalanta until 2024 with option until 2025, Gian Piero Gasperini speaks after the 4-0 to Venice. “I could not ask for anything else that it would end like this: I’m happy for the award of the best technician of the month, I couldn’t waste everything … I thank the Percassi family for the extension, let’s now think about deserving it. Tonight’s race was important, after the victory of Turin with Juventus, which created enthusiasm in the whole environment, it was important to give a non-superficial response. Venezia have ideas, they know how to create, we faced the match in the right way, starting well and on the right tracks “.

Why this turnover?

“A bit of all the reasons: I take everyone into consideration, who played less, who returned from knockouts. I have 16-17 players who share the time, I was confident because it wasn’t easy. With Juventus there was a lot of effort. but the lads have shown that they deserve consideration and that they are playing an important match: the answers have been positive. Zapata after 7 matches on the net? I told him ‘do you want to enter?’ and he told me ‘it’s too cold …’ Seriously, I saw everyone happy for the performance. Now we play a lot, too much: the 5 changes, however, help you on the changes in the final, in the minutes that weigh on physical recovery. The squad is not huge, I prefer these players who alternate and then young players who I can enhance and who can grow “.

From his arrival in Italy it will be 8 seasons as an Atalanta coach.

“Every year we have always done this: now, with the passing of time, the objectives can change and become different. It is not easy for a coach to manage players who have been here for many years. We have changed a lot, we need to try to renew ourselves with the same vision. Compared to 6 years ago, the world has changed here at Atalanta, it is right to share the future program “.

Atalanta-Napoli is where it all started. Is it a Scudetto match today?

“It’s an important match, when we play against the big names it’s a way to see what level we are at. We have definitely approached the upper quarters of the standings. Our positions testify to this. The Scudetto? It can’t concern us right now. Napoli, Milan and Inter have shown that they can really fight for the title. We are close but we are looking for this awareness, we hope to get there but we know that we still have some steps to take. The Scudetto travels on 85-90 points, in recent years we have not we never got there “.