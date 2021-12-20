Gasperini: “Solid Inter, I thought the absence of Lukaku could weigh more. Bravo Inzaghi “

The Atalanta coach, a guest of Sky Calcio Club, spoke about his team and the fight for the top in Serie A

“The referee gave a goal yesterday then there was a communication error. The Var cannot decide whether the offside is active or passive. These recordings between them seem a state secret. Great pride to say that Atalanta have influenced other teams. For many years I was considered a madman, someone who played football without a future, despite good results in Genoa. I always thought about this type of football, it was different. “Reductive. I had many influences: the first as a player with a coach named Catuzzi at Pescara. The zone and above all the pressing have changed my way of seeing football. Initially at Genoa I played with a striker and two full-fledged wings.” A strange season for the injuries that hit all the teams. All of them have had a certain number of injuries at some point. It never happened before. Ilicic never motivated like this year, he takes care of the weight because the drugs they weighed down, m a has an incredible will so he gets to get back to it as much as possible. We attack forward, I found a good predisposition in the players. ”

“All three strong. But after 18 games the ranking is true, Napoli gives me the feeling of being a strong team. Napoli and Inter have something more, Milan strong. The right ranking. We did extraordinary things, it was difficult to keep the pass if they win 10 in a row. We travel very fast, but they have also done almost 10 in a row. Yesterday we exaggerated, we did not have a good game forward. Too static against a low and crowded defense of Roma. We exaggerated to bring the defenders forward. I have to put the players in the conditions in which they can do better. The players for us must have a strong quality. And the other important thing is the head, you have to think. In Italy we talk a lot about tactics, I am delighted when you talk about players. We have a very solid group mentally. I work a lot? Now everyone works a lot. They struggle, but they have fun.

“Inter has passed but I was there 15 days. My satisfaction was Genoa and Atalanta. I didn’t even start at Inter. I had a chance abroad, but I never wanted to leave. Italy. I also happened to have very strong players, you have to be convincing, if you are the players follow you. I need a strong sharing of the club. The manager is the weakest link. Elimination in the Champions League? A lot. There is a difference in Europe, but this year Italian football has made a step forward. ”

“Inter first in the standings, has greater solidity than the others. I thought Lukaku’s absence weighed more. Bravo Inzaghi to compensate. Clubs like Acerbi last year, he reported some things he was doing. He is having great success. Each team has the same characteristics. his characteristics. We always play to try to win the game. I didn’t expect Allegri’s difficulties, but I think Juve will come out. We try to win the Europa League. The Champions League cannot be won, you need to make a mistake with the Scudetto. More than someone. We always have to improve, the parameter is always us. If Atalanta does not win in the Champions League, they lose 50 million, if they don’t sell Romero they lose another 50. We have made mistakes, but Atalanta is growing. . Rome? I met Fienga, he made a good impression on me. But that year Atalanta was in the Champions League. “

December 20, 2021 (change December 20, 2021 | 00:30)

