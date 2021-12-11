Sports

“Gasperini, that’s enough”: Atalanta, a very tough attack

Defeated by Villarreal and out of the Champions League, Atalanta ends up in the crosshairs of critics for Gasperini’s too much caution.

The comeback was not enough, only touched, in the final. Nor to have built an enormous number of goals, which failed for centimeters. Centimeters that could have changed history. L’Atalanta, defeated 3-2 since Villarreal, is out of the Champions League. And it inevitably has to deal with criticism.

Libero goes down heavily, today on newsstands, attacking the Goddess and a coach, Gasperini, considered guilty of not thinking when he grows up. Not to do it despite theAtalanta of today is now decidedly of another dimension compared to the provincial one that has always been and that is still presented by his coach.

“Atalanta, enough with fake humility”

The defeat with the Villarreal, made only less bitter by the attempted final comeback, it risked “being so bad as to question the year if not the entire project”. A result that is the son of Libero “of the rhetoric of the small team that lives a dream”. L’Atalanta it is no longer a small one, “but a great one that must thus be judged. He threw away the qualification underestimating the opponent. “

Now in his sixth year on the bench of the Goddess (“an eternity we are not used to in today’s football”) for the newspaper Gasperini he should try to save his cycle by renewing it and changing his goals. In other words, abandoning “false humility and pointing to the Scudetto and inEuropa League two concrete goals, to be achieved “. Because today’s Atalanta is great, and as such from now on they will have to play to win.

