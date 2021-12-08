Sports

Gasperini’s press conference

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach, spoke at the press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match against Villarreal in the Champions League. These are his statements:

Atalanta, Gasperini’s press conference

“We arrive at the match against Villarreal in a very good moment of results and prestige, but we must be good at canceling both defeats and victories. We will play the decisive match at home. We are certainly not sure of qualification, but there is confidence”.

Gasperini on Villarreal

“Villarreal deservedly won the Europa League and the European Super Cup. I have great respect for Emery and it is no coincidence that he has achieved fantastic goals with Sevilla too.”

Gasperini on Atalanta’s goals

“We are competing for the Scudetto, the Champions League and the Italian Cup. Reducing everything to a victory in a championship or a Champions League to measure the value of this team, however, is not right. You risk taking away a lot from what these guys do. victory is having all of Bergamo live these matches, we must not forget that “.

Gasperini on the injured

“There is only Gosens out, we hope to recover him as early as January, there is some ailment due to the match in Naples, but we hope they can all recover. Tomorrow’s match can have more games in the 90 ‘, we will have to be good at exploiting our moments and prevent them from taking advantage of the opportunities. It will be a spectacular match, I hope it is as good as the first leg. “

