Gasteiz faces new challenges

Gasteiz is from zorionak. This year he blows out ten candles on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his designation in 2012 as European Green Capital. A historical milestone that recognized its good work in matters such as sustainable mobility, environment, green spaces, social policies, sustainable tourism and health, among many others.

A title in recognition of the path traveled and all the policies promoted in the past and at the same time encourages us to continue promoting social, economic and environmental improvements that allow keep Vitoria at the forefront of Europe at a time of international uncertainty. With this objective, that of advancing in decarbonisation and urban mobility, the Palacio de Congresos Europa yesterday hosted the first day of the summit commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Green Capital on Sustainable Urban Models. A meeting that is part of the special anniversary program and in which attendees were able to listen to speakers of international stature such as the director of the European Community of Innovation and Knowledge for Climate, Kirsten Dunlop; or the director of the Center for Research and Innovation in Industrial decarbonisation in the United Kingdom, Mercedes Maroto.

The main institutional positions inaugurated yesterday afternoon the commemorative summit of the tenth anniversary. The institutions of the territory were represented by the mayor of Vitoria, Gorka Urtaran and the deputy general of Álava, Ramiro González, while, on behalf of the Basque Government, the Minister for Economic Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Arantxa Tapia, attended. The summit was also attended by the national Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, who congratulated the city for having “maintained its commitment to its citizens for so long.” Vitoria is a benchmark city in the environment, but also in jazz rhythms and the beginning of the conference was enlivened by the live music of the Gasteiz group Y 25, to whose rhythm the graffiti artist Eva Mena moved to color a number 10 in green in an illustration with the tower of San Miguel superimposed.





The mayor was in charge of welcoming the attendees with a “welcome everybody” before emphasizing in Basque that the European award was “the most important news of the city in the democratic era”. “Vitoria was the first city in southern Europe that was equal to those in the north. Not only in quality of life but in environmental policies”, he said proudly. After thanking the work carried out by the previous mayors of the city, the municipal technical team and the citizens “who were involved” with environmental policies, Urtaran stated that the goal has been “to make a human city.” “Not green,” he stressed, but “human so that all neighborhoods enjoy quality of life.” But the capital of Alava cannot be satisfied with the path traveled and must face the current challenges to continue advancing along the marked itinerary. In this sense, Urtaran appealed to the need to associate environmental policies with economic competitiveness to address the two great challenges of the future: “climate neutrality as an environmental policy and the consolidation of Vitoria as an industrial city”. The mayor defended the role of cities like Vitoria to “respond to the challenges of the planet”. For his part, Ramiro González, congratulated “the city and each one of the people of Gasteiz”. “We are a strongly industrial and eminently green territory and Vitoria is its maximum expression”. The general deputy of Álava mentioned the Klima Araba 2050 strategy to face diversity and promote the territory, “aligned with the European decarbonisation objectives”. To achieve this, he reiterated the need to promote renewable energies. ”It is urgent, essential and cannot be postponed. Time is short and this summit will help us face this enormous and magnificent challenge”.

A speech supported by the Minister of Economic Development, Sustainability and the Environment. “Euskadi’s energy dependency is evident and we are obliged to speed up the implementation of cleaner energies and revalue waste from production processes”. Tapia aligned the Basque Country with the European development objectives to give “a turn” to the traditional Basque industry. “You have to manage smartly. The moment we live in is very difficult and complicated, but it also offers great challenges”. The Secretary of State for the Environment favored Vitoria as the city “referring to the one that the rest of European cities should look at” before the demand to “integrate nature in urban environments”. Morán required “local solutions to face a global challenge”, since cities, “closer to the citizen, are key when it comes to reducing carbon emissions”. “Much remains to be done, but we have also made great strides in local resilience and Vitoria is a magnificent example of these advances”. “Congratulations for having maintained the commitment to citizenship over time,” she concluded.





After the inauguration by the political representatives, the turn of the presentations began. The first to open fire was the director of the European Community of Innovation and Knowledge for the Climate, Kirsten Dunlop who explained the challenges facing European cities in the face of the climate crisis. Dunlop pointed out the importance of cities such as Vitoria to serve as a model and example within the European Union. The climate expert warned of the problems that global warming will cause in a short time, which will leave a good part of the globe dry and arid, with several European countries affected. She urged “use the current crisis as an opportunity”, thanks to the greater awareness of society in general. Dunlop explained the mission of European cities, of which Gasteiz is a part along with 111 other cities, to achieve carbon neutral cities. These cities represent “12% of the European population” and “will demonstrate the possibilities we have in decarbonisation, electrification of transport, construction and energy generation”, among many other issues necessary to address the climate challenge. On her part, the director of the Center for Research and Innovation in Industrial decarbonization of the United Kingdom, Mercedes Maroto, spoke about the challenges of implementing renewable energies and the opportunities that those linked to hydrogen represent. The first day ended with two round tables on Decarbonization and energy transitionwhile The mobility of the future analyzed the challenges of the automotive and railway sectors, as well as the opportunities of new batteries in relation to new electric vehicles.

This Friday the summit continues with the long-awaited conference by the scientific director of the ETI chair (Entrepreneurship-Territory-Innovation) at the University of La Soborna, Carlos Moreno, which will explain the city of 15 minutes with examples of mobility close to Vitoria and a large European city like Paris. Later, the mayor of Vitoria and his counterpart from Lahti (Finland) will speak about sustainability. Food will also have its place within the program with the round table on the sustainable agri-food system, in which the importance of quality local products, health, or food waste will be analyzed. The summit will end with presentations by the executive director of ‘Dark Matter Labs’, Indy Johar, and the president of the Metrópoli Foundation, Alfonso Vegara, on cities as an innovation laboratory at the service of the green transition. In all of them, business examples will be presented that will make it possible to deepen the important path traced in recent years and work on the future trends and challenges that the Basque economic fabric is developing under the Basque Green Deal strategy.

In parallel to the celebration of the summit and until this coming Sundaythe Green Capital room of the Europa Palace hosts the exhibition Zirkularrak-Circularespromoted by the public company Ihobe, which brings together a hundred products from ten industrial sectors, from food, automotive, furniture or mobility, among others, manufactured by Basque companies with life cycle analysis and circular economy methodologies to make visible good practices.

Kirsten Dunlop explained and analyzed the mission of European cities of which Vitoria is a part. 112 cities that will test the possibilities that exist to face climate change and mitigate the carbon footprint in Europe.

Weekend. The center of the capital of Alava will host several activities related to the tenth anniversary of the European Green Capital this weekend. The Vital Foundation has organized fun events to enjoy with the family and also help raise awareness and environmental education.

Saturday, October 1. The Plaza de la Virgen Blanca will host a rock concert for the little ones at 6:30 p.m. Tribute to AC/DC unites family and live music in an activity that aims to introduce txikis to the greatest hits of this legendary group. Next, there will be Discotxiki with dances, games, kalejiras and choreography.

Sunday, October 2. The Plaza de la Virgen Blanca, the Plaza de la Provincia and the Parque de La Florida will be the venues that host ten game corners and workshops from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be a space dedicated to the little ones between 0 and 4 years old, hairdressing and makeup sessions, oversized games, tricycle circuit, herri kirolak, minigolf, cinema, bicycle tours and recycling workshops.

