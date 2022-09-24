gastroenterologist who fights daily for the well-being of patients

“All the patients I have treated have influenced the type of doctor and human being that I am today, they in one way or another have taught me more than I can teach them,” says the specialist.

Doctor Fernando Bonilla Valentín, gastroenterologist and new member of the medical faculty of the Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health / Fabiola Plaza.

Dr. Fernando Bonilla Valentín, gastroenterologist and new member of the medical faculty of the Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán, has stood out in his work and in the search for quality of life for the patients he attends to every day, knowing from a young age that he knew that his path would be linked to medicine, even though he did not know specifically which specialty to take.

The beginning

His academic process began in high school focused on biomedical sciences at the University of Puerto Rico in Aguadilla. After this he studied medicine at the Ponce School of Medicine (Ponce Health Sciences University) and did his specialty in Internal Medicine at the Veterans Hospital in San Juan.

At one point early in his career, he had to approach a gastroenterologist for help with a personal situation; It was there that he was able to learn about this specialty, when the doctor who treated him allowed him to rotate with him inside the hospital and his office, where he was able to see the procedures and little by little learn more about it.

At this moment in which he fell in love with the specialty, “I saw how it helped me to integrate all my passions, my skills, my abilities and all the qualities that I had learned throughout my life, and it adjusted to my desire to integrate the clinical aspect of medicine with the technician”, maintains the Dr. Fernando Bonilla Valentin.

It was then that he entered the University of Puerto Rico, in the Program of gastroenterology at the Medical Sciences Campus.

What motivates you to continue practicing and seeing patients?

One of the factors that he has always liked this subspecialty is the variety of patients that he can attend, “since this specialty involves many procedures, I can do preventive medicine, manage acute and chronic conditions,” he says.

Likewise, from a human heart and full of vocationthe specialist emphasizes that he likes, “to see how the patient’s quality of life improves, not only the one who came with pain and no longer has it, but to know that that person who did not leave his house, who did not work, who did not He was studying, he did not dare to go out with his family for fear that one of his gastrointestinal symptoms would start, and seeing them after being treated, going out, studying, working, meeting their goals, getting married, seeing and knowing that, to It’s satisfaction enough for me.”

Gastroenterology then and now

In his training period, he realized that thanks to scientific and clinical research, new technologies, and improved medical delivery programs, “We are already diagnosing and suspecting all gastrointestinal conditions earlier and on time, and they are being referred faster, which significantly changes the course of the disease,” he confirms.

Thanks to this research, different treatments and therapies have also been developed that did not exist, or that were not safe, but which currently improve the quality of life of patients with a gastrointestinal condition.

What are the keys to suspect a gastrointestinal disease?

The most important thing, at this point, is the physical examination carried out by the primary care physicians, and then the specialist must deepen, in addition to the patient’s clinical history, among which it is necessary to study and evaluate his family history, which allows identifying risk factors, against any type of disease.

In addition, one must be “well aware of the alarm characteristics, since a change in the patient’s pattern of going to the bathroom, of his bowel movements, significant involuntary weight loss, gastrointestinal bleeding, low hemoglobin (anemia); these types of factors alert us,” says Dr. Valentín, who also confirms that after this, it is vital to be able to “do a deeper investigation, send other laboratories and often endoscopic studies to confirm these conditions.”

In this process, the accompaniment of the primary care physician is necessary, since he is the one who initially suspects or can identify the risk that a patient may have and likewise refers him to specialists, but the role of the primary care physician is vital for an early diagnosis. .

Benefits of multidisciplinary care?

This type of intervention by a group of specialists, in the process of treating patients who have diseases such as cancer or inflammatory bowel diseases, “we as gastroenterologists can help them, but we are not enough, these patients often need a nutritionist, surgeons, psychologists , and in the case of obesity and diabetes”, confirms the doctor, who maintains that despite the efforts, joint work is necessary for the good of the patient.

In the case of diabetes and obesity, the specialist confirms that “we know that it is a difficult condition to manage, and as gastroenterologists, it is not as simple as telling a patient ´you must lose weight by dieting and exercising´, the patient wants to know what to eat, they need a nutritionist, these types of conditions affect the mental and emotional state, therefore, they always benefit from a psychologist”, confirms Dr. Valentín, as a result, this joint action in favor of health as a patient, it must be indispensable.

Anything to say to patients and people who have influenced your career?

“All the patients I have treated have influenced the type of doctor and human being I am today, they in one way or another have taught me more than I can teach them, I thank everyone and patient who gave me the opportunity to be part of his medical care”, concludes the Dr. Fernando Bonilla Valentingastroenterologist, and new member of the medical faculty of the Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán.