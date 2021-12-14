Gastroesophageal reflux and stomach acid, ready to make life difficult at Christmas but here are which foods to avoid

Many people suffer from reflux and stomach acid, but sometimes these discomforts occur after a large meal. Just think that at Christmas we should prepare ourselves for interminable and elaborate lunches and dinners. So, even our stomach will suffer if we are not careful. Consider that reflux affects about 10-20% of the European population. It implies that some of the gastric contents go up from the stomach to the esophagus, giving a burning sensation and acidity to the breastbone. In winter, this pathology tends to get worse, so it’s best to take appropriate precautions. Consider that gastroesophageal reflux and stomach acid, ready to make our life difficult at Christmas but here are which foods to avoid.

The main reason why reflux and acidity increase in the winter is that, with the cold, we eat more. Furthermore, we tend to consume more fatty foods. Therefore, the mucous membrane of the stomach would produce a greater amount of gastric acids, which would increase the acidity level of the stomach. Also, if you were in the habit of resting immediately after eating, reflux would be favored.

In the face of this, let’s see which foods would be preferable to avoid. For example: fresh bread, as well as focaccia and brioche, due to the high water content. Also, always to avoid could be hot tea, as the theine would favor the production of stomach acid. The same goes for the nut broth, which stimulates the gastric wall, and carbonated water, due to the presence of carbonic acid. Indeed, to avoid, they could also be: lettuce and escarole, due to the high fiber content, which would stay in the stomach for a long time.

Other foods to avoid

In addition, the following additional foods and drinks should be avoided to deter reflux and stomach acid. These are fruits, such as: kiwi and citrus fruits, due to the high acidity due to the presence of vitamin C. Then, they would not be recommended: fried fish, because it is indigestible and other fish such as: tuna, mackerel and salmon. Among the drinks, certainly, alcoholic beverages and, as indicated, carbonated drinks could strongly increase acidity. Finally, chocolate could also increase stomach acid. In short, for those who suffer from the disorders in question, it is better to keep the attention on the foods mentioned. This is because acidity and reflux could increase and worsen ahead of Christmas dinners and lunches.