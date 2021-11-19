Gastroesophageal reflux: symptoms, nutrition and medications

We are relaunching an in-depth study on the subject by Humanitas Salute.

The gastroesophageal reflux it is a very common pathology, which in adulthood can depend on lifestyle, diet, but also on a condition of anxiety. During strong periods stressin fact, the malaise can also affect the digestive system, which is affected by moods. Even wheezing in breathing, in case of anxiety, can cause a malfunction at the level of the diaphragm, and therefore lead to gastroesophageal reflux.

“Gastroesophageal reflux is the return of an excessive amount of gastric acid from the stomach to the esophagus”explains Dr. Marco Dal Fante, in charge of gastroenterology and endoscopy of Humanitas San Pio X. The cause could lie in an incontinence of the cardias, the valve that regulates communication between the esophagus and stomach, but in some cases it could be due to factors involving a increased intra-abdominal pressure, such as in cases of slow digestion, overweight conditions or pregnancy. Sometimes reflux can be related to a hiatal hernia which prevents the esophageal sphincter lower to function.

THE main symptoms reflux, which occur after eating, are:

burning in the upper abdomen or chest;

ascent of gastric acid in the oral cavity.

They may also be present atypical symptoms Which:

insomnia;

extraesophageal symptoms involving the respiratory tract (dry and irritating cough, asthma attacks, hoarseness, decreased voice, need to clear the throat continuously).

“If gastroesophageal reflux is suspected, it is important to undergo a gastroenterological examination which can be followed by the request of the specialist to perform gastroscopy, the endoscopic examination that is carried out with a probe equipped with a small camera inserted in the patient’s mouth, to assess the health of the esophagus, stomach and upper digestive tract “, says Dal Fante.

Reflux could causeinflammation of the upper digestive tract and stomach. In this case, acidic foods or foods that slow digestion should be avoided to limit the acid reaction that is triggered in the case of gastroesophageal reflux.

Between foods to avoid or limit:

coffee;

tomato;

fatty, fermented and spicy cheeses;

fatty and smoked meats, sausages;

mint;

prepackaged sauces and gravies;

citrus fruits;

spirits and spirits;

chocolate.

Even the eating habits they can affect stomach health. The coffee in the morning, for example, it should be avoided because it increases the production of hydrochloric acid. If you add milk, then, digestion will be longer. The fibers, then, which are difficult to digest, can congest the stomach and therefore should be limited. Another habit to avoid is to eat there fruit immediately after the meal, because it tends to ferment and slow digestion. Much better to eat it as a snack, or at the very beginning of the meal. Finally, in case of gastroesophageal reflux it is advisable drink water between meals, so as to avoid diluting i gastric juices and slow digestion.

As for the medications to counteract gastroesophageal reflux the most suitable are those that block theacidity. “However, these are drugs symptomatic, that is, they block the symptoms, but not the cause – concludes Dal Fante –. It is about the proton pump inhibitors, antacids, H2 antagonists. The former have been on the market for many years and are used by hundreds of millions of people. They are excellent agents gastroprotectors, able to inhibit acidity for a long time, but must always be prescribed by a doctor. Antacids, in tablet or sachet, have immediate symptom relief properties “.

