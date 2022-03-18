Gastrointestinal pathologies and colorectal cancer: the importance of the gastropathologist

The Hato Rey Pathology gastropathologist, Dr. José V. Rodríguez, clarifies doubts about this condition that is treatable and has a cure.

Doctor José V. Rodríguez, gastropathologist at Hato Rey Pathology. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The gastropathologist is the one who makes the histological evaluation of the tissue in order to establish a diagnosis, confirming the presence of invasion, which is what defines carcinoma. This diagnosis is essential for the oncologist or gastroenterologist to proceed.

Dr. Rodríguez clarifies that the patient’s treatment will depend on the diagnosis that the gastropathologist makes and emphasizes that this type of colorectal cancer is characterized by being a tumor that arises from the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of the cells of the large intestine surface. The tumor begins as a polyp that eventually acquires the ability to invade tissue until it metastasizes.

Types of colorectal cancer and their symptoms

The expert also indicates that cancer colorectal according to its anatomical positionis divided into three: on the right side, the left sided tumors and rectal ones, noting that most tumors are left-sided or rectal.

Regarding the classic symptoms of this type of cancer, Dr. Rodríguez affirms that they are marked by a change in the defecation pattern – which can be constipation or diarrhea, blood that is excreted, anemia and weight loss.

The follow-up of this type of patients begins clinically; The most common is to ask the patient a blood test hidden in the excreta, as well as radiological methods and endoscopy.

Through the analyzes of the gastropathologist, the oncologist can be guided to establish a treatment. Through these studies carried out by this expert in gastropathology, the patient’s survival time can also be estimated, according to the stage in which the condition from which he suffers is found.

Rodríguez points out that this type of cancer is the second type most common in women and the third most common in men, which may be due to late diagnosis or risk factors, although work is being done on establishing an early diagnosis.

This type of cancer is associated with diet, lifestyles and predispositions genetics. Above all, it is common in populations with a sedentary lifestyle, a high body mass index, and diets in which, for example, processed meats predominate.

Regarding the prognosis, when this type of cancer is detected early, it can often be cured and that is the good news.

