Gastronomic markets, a growing trend

For many, vacations end this month due to the start of classes, there are also those who postpone them until March, looking for better weather and more tranquility. The truth is the main capitals of the country They offer different activities to prolong the rest period. In addition to this information, we invite you to visit the gastronomic marketsa new urban trend taken from others that are very popular in the world, such as the famous San Miguel in Madrid, which also has its brother in San Telmo, and which has recently multiplied in the neighborhoods of Buenos Aires as well as in the interior.

But before going through them, let’s see what their main characteristics are: a gastronomic market or food hall is a place surrounded by gastronomic stalls with different styles, where the good atmosphere prevails. These gastronomic spaces are born inspired by the traditional markets of the citiesIn fact, many are old markets that have been renovated and have common areas for eating.

These are places where friends and families gather and socialize while enjoying a gastronomic experience. The vast majority have a street style but modern. They came to revitalize tourism in urban areas, moving from a more serious restaurant model to an alternative in which the informality, the variety of flavors and the differentiation of the dishes of each of the local establishments cause an experience unbeatable. In these environments, the leisure alternative is the main factor to take into account.

Gastronomic restaurants are very well received by local residents who come to them in search of a place with a good atmosphere, capable of providing an authentic gourmet experience. The key to their success is often their careful architectural design and its correct lighting. However, its main characteristic is the coexistence in the same area of ​​different cuisines that operate sharing the same space. In addition, due to low operating costs, prices are more popular. Here is a list of the best known or most prominent, without forgetting that little by little, in each relatively large city, new ones appear.

The markets of Buenos Aires

San Telmo Market, Defense and Carlos Calvo, CABA. A classic that knew how to renew itself and today is the most popular in the neighborhood. It’s almost a block, so it has many stores like the one in Coyoacán in Mexico: gastronomic ones are combined with those selling food, clothing, souvenirs and antiques, it has a few stores on the street and it even appeared in the movie Focus, with Will Smith and Margot Robbie. It was inaugurated in February 1897 with the aim of supplying food to the wave of immigrants who arrived in the city from Europe. The building retains its original internal structure, made up of metal beams, arches and columns with sheet metal and glass roofs. In the center stands a large dome. Since 2000 it is a National Historical Monument. It’s not for dinner. Venues: Shabu Shabu, Un dos creps, Fábrica de Café, La Buenos Aires 1930, among others. Some have their own entrance from the street, there are greengrocers, liquor stores, a restaurant and two notable converted bars. Hours: Monday to Sunday from 9 to 20.

Mercat Villa Crespo, Thames 747, CABA. A space where you can enjoy food and learn about versatile and innovative proposals based on a special curatorship, it brings together 28 entrepreneurs who represent the autochthonous from a reversed perspective and in tune with the current trend. With the purpose of achieving direct trade without intermediaries, Mercat seeks to bring the consumer closer to the producer in order, on the one hand, to learn about the variety of their proposals, and -also- to make the production and marketing process of each one of them more transparent. their products. It also has an auditorium and a foyer where presentations and gastronomy classes are held. They are 2,700 m2 on three floors. Venues: Cumbre (slow fermentation pizzas), Intervista (objects), Porongo (organic yerba), Tinos (fish and shellfish), La Tortillería, Grano Santo (coffee); Vedanna (teas), Tierra Orgánica (vegetables and fruits), Pastizales Nativos (pastoral meat), Let it V (100% plant based and gluten free), Haulani (ice cream), Koi (Asian), Veggie, Brocca Pasta and Brocca Pasticcería , Remo (Valenti products), Moisha Bakery (Jewish), Cumbre Pizza, Erdely’s Kürtos, Dulce de leche and Co, La Casa de Tafí (Tucumán empanadas), Lado A (deli meat), El Diablito (Mexican), Naccato Market, Ker Healthy Shop, Epica, La Choppería, Stella Artois, Vico Wine Bar, Conde Florería. Hours: Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 to midnight.

Milkmen’s Courtyard, Av. Donato Álvarez y Bacacay, CABA, Relaxed option to make a stop and eat delicious where the train station used to be where the milk wagons arrived from dairy areas. It was, until 1961, the meeting point for all the vendors who waited for the railroad to bring them the jars that they then loaded onto their carts and went out to sell in the streets of Buenos Aires. In 2016 the property was valued to get together to share a tasty and varied gastronomic menu. It is a semi-roofed shed with a cobblestone floor and even the platform used also as space for tables and some stores. In summer it has a system of sprinklers and fans to cool the environment. There is a QR on the tables to order online. Local: there are food truchs specialized in ceviche, drinks, cafeteria, hamburgers, non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and cold cuts, wine cellar and sale of plants. Fiambrería, Grekos, La Sirena, Dirty Dogo, Vinos, Guapaletas, Barra, Parilla, Farinatta pizzeria and Coffee Lovers. Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Nicolas Market, Av. Córdoba 1750, CABA. It was reopened in April 2019 after works that include the renovation of roofs and metal structures, construction of new toilets, floors, water and electricity. Now it includes a wide range of stalls selling fresh products, a healthy station and a gastronomic patio and coworking space, because it is an area where there are many offices and universities. The ceiling decoration with multi-colored umbrellas gives it a cheerful frame that invites you to sit down and hang out. Its history began in 1905, when it worked outdoors. In 1966, street vendors who worked in the area moved there but closed over the years. Today they have 60% more. Hours: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

soho market, Armenian 1744, CABA. Two floors that bring together 11 gastronomic experiences in the heart of Palermo, proposes a journey through the flavors of world cuisines with a clear division: on the ground floor street food on the go and, upstairs, more elaborate and gourmet dishes. Hours: Tuesday to Thursday from 5 to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 12:30 to 01:30 and Sunday from 12:30 to 10:00 p.m.