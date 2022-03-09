gather signatures to leave the Mexican National Team without a World Cup

Through the Internet, fans begin to pressure Gianni Infantino and FIFA to leave the Mexican National Team out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

More than 24 hours have passed since the pitched battle in La Corregidora. Fans from Querétaro and Atlas clashed on the field of play, and also in the vicinity of the venue, causing a rapid viralization of videos throughout the world. It was a global scandal and it reached FIFA…

Through a statement, the mother body of soccer that is managed by Gianni Infantino condemned the acts of violence that occurred within the framework of the ninth day of the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX and called for rapid action by the justice system to find those responsible for the event. Situations like these are not allowed by the Federation and that is why it was put in doubt the passage to Qatar.

They want to get Mexico out of the World Cup

Through the change.org platform, a person created a petition to remove the team led by Gerardo Martino from the international event. Under the title “Eliminate Mexico from Qatar and as host of the 2026 World Cup”this fan began to promote a strategy to make an exemplary punishment.

At the moment, there were not so many users who signed the proposal, but with the passing of time, it could go viral in the country and on the planet, generating extra pressure on Gianni Infantino. The FMF is on the ropes and that forces Yon de Luisa, and the rest of the authorities, to take matters into their own hands.