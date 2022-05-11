Gather stars on the Montaner track: six Olympic champions that you should not miss on Puerto Rican soil

The Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic promises to bring together in the oval of the Francisco “Paquito” Montaner Stadium, in Ponce, a dozen high-caliber track and field athletes such as has not been seen in any event on the island for a long time.

The most emblematic figure of the fair, which will be held this coming May 12, will be the Olympic champion of the 100 meter hurdles, the Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Counting Camacho-Quinn, the participation of about 12 Olympic medalists has been confirmed, according to the organizers.

“It shows the credibility we have with the organization of these events. It is very good for athletics. Athletes in the area do not have to make long trips and they will find good weather. In addition, they are going to have a new Mondo track, which is for flying”, indicated Víctor López, director of the competition.

Here’s a rundown of six of the top athletes who will be active in the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

The gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and holder of the Olympic record with registration of 12.26 seconds He will arrive on the island this Tuesday and will compete for the first time in the 100 meter hurdles before the Puerto Rican fanatic. The athlete comes from suffering a stumble in that same event at the Drake Relays, in Des Moines, Iowa, which prevented her from finishing the race. Her best record in this 2022 is from 12.39 seconds, achieved at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Florida on April 16. This time is the best mark so far this season.

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica has five Olympic gold medals. (FRANCK ROBICHON)

Elaine Thompson-Herah

A native of Jamaica, she is considered the best sprinter of all time, with five Olympic gold medals. Her first two were hers in the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Games, where she also won silver in the 4x100m relay. In Tokyo 2020, he repeated the championship in the 100 and 200 and added another gold in the 4×100.

His best time is 10.89 seconds, set at the Golden Games on April 16. She is currently the third fastest time this season, below the 10.67 of her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and the 10.87 of the American Cambrea Sturgis, who will also be in Ponce.

katherine stefanidi

The Greek is a pole vault specialist. She was Olympic champion in Rio 2016 with a mark of 4.85 meters, world champion in 2017 with 4.91 and European champion in 2016 (4.81) and 2018 (4.85). She will have an interesting competition with the Tokyo champion, the American Katie Nageotte.

Ryan Crouser

The American shot putter is a double Olympic champion. He won gold in Rio 2016 with a throw of 22.52 meters and repeated in Tokyo with 23.30, a throw that became the new Olympic record. He holds the world records for his specialty both outdoors (23.37) and indoors (22.82).

christian taylor

The triple jump specialist of American nationality won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics with records of 17.81 meters and 17.86, respectively. Likewise, he has won four world championships (Daegu 2011, Beijing 2015, London 2017 and Doha 2019). The athlete returns to competition after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in May last year, which prevented him from competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sprint hurdler Hansle Parchment (centre) is fresh off winning gold in Tokyo. (David J Phillip)

Hansle Parchment

The Jamaican hurdler took gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the 110m hurdles event with a time of 13.04 seconds. He is looking to keep his title over countryman Omar McLeod, the 2016 Olympic champion. Parchment starred in a peculiar event in Tokyo when in the semifinals and final of his test he took the wrong bus, which took him to the wrong facility. Desperate that he wouldn’t make it to the competition on time, a volunteer gave him money to take a taxi. The athlete arrived, competed and in the end was proclaimed the Olympic champion.