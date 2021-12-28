“Gatti is a Chiellini with Bonucci’s feet”

Guido Angelozzi, managing director of Frosinone, spoke to the microphones of Radio Mars to talk about Federico Gatti, a defender who is also liked by Juventus. These are his words collected by CalcioMercato.com: “We bought him for € 150,000 and from the start of the season I said he is a guy to follow, he is a defender who will play for ten years in Serie A and will also go to the national team for a long time. He is a boy who had lost his way as a young man. for family reasons. Now he has found the right environment and is proving what it is worth. In Italy there are few such strong power plants “.

Napoli: “I didn’t ask for it, but I say that Gatti, no offense to the Azzurri, would be good for Napoli, Juve, Inter, Milan, Roma … He could be good for everyone. He is a 1.94 player, of great versatility, technique, personality, he lacks one thing: the minutes. Two years ago he made the Excellence, they said he was very strong only because he played in a minor league, then he arrived in Serie B and here too he is the strongest of all. He is a Chiellini with Bonucci’s feet, he also scores, whoever catches him will make a great deal because there are no such strong young people. Great relations with Napoli, we have Zerbin of the Azzurri who is growing well. For Gatti we are open. to speeches because we are a growing club, we are small and we need big clubs. There are other teams who are following him, we will talk a lot about this guy “.