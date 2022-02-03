Gatti, Juric’s call and Frosinone’s choices: the background

Gatti’s dad revealed that when his son seemed one step away from Turin he was called by Juric. And the Frosinone sports director explains

The transfer market has been over for a few days now, but the blows that have gone through, the vanished ones and the dreams of the transfer market are still fresh in the minds of the presidents and sporting directors of the Serie A teams. Surely the president of Turin, Urbano Cairoand the manager of the grenade technical area Davide Vagnati they have not yet digested the joke of Juve who, in the last hours of the market, blew up Federico Cats to the grenade just as the 1998-born defender was closing with Toro. In the past few hours, two sensational backstories have been revealed regarding the negotiation for Gatti. The first was announced by Ludovico, the player’s father, who a Tuttosport he has declared: “In recent months we knew that Juve were interested in my son, then there was the overtaking of Toro. It seemed all done, Juric he had already called Federico to explain what project he had in mind for him. We don’t know what happened: she suddenly fell for Juve, the next day she was at J Medical for visits and then she signed the contract. My son is very attached to my father, he immediately went to him, who was very excited about his move to Juventus, despite our whole family supporting Toro “. So Juric had already talked to Gatti before Juve blew the defender born in Rivoli al Toro.

The manager of Frosinone Angelozzi: “With the Gatti operation we lost money”

The second important background was revealed by the director of the technical area of ​​Frosinone Guido Angelozzi who spoke at the press conference to take stock of the market and among the many issues addressed he also spoke of Gatti, explaining that with the operation that brought the 2000 class defender to Juve, Frosinone has lost a lot of money. In fact, regarding the Gatti operation, the manager of the Ciociaria club declared: “With this operation we have lost a lot of money. We had a lot of requests, even from abroad. On Sunday morning I received an offer from a German club. I had three open negotiations, with Juventus and two other very important teams, but the president wanted Gatti to stay until the end of the season. Making him stay was a specific request from him, I would have sold him immediately because I’m used to it. Some teams had offered us a lot more money but he should have left in January, he too would have taken more. But everyone accepted the president’s conditions and we are happy ”. After the revelation of this background, the Gatti chapter can be considered definitively closed. There is no more time to think about the market that has just ended. Now the ball moves to the green playing rectangle.