Gatti Juve, just a mistake in Turin? Here is the real goal

The promising defender of Frosinone, destined for Juventus, is at the center of a real market intrigue

There is no market window without some ‘sagrbo’ or some interference at the limits – indeed beyond – the gentlemen agreement materializing. The object of the dispute, the bone of contention in short, is Federico Gatti, the defender born in ’98 del Frosinone.

The power plant now seemed destined for the Turin, but the grenades – which had previously closed the door in the face of the Juve for Gleison Bremer – they would have seen their purchase fade precisely because of the black and white interference. Federico Cherubini he would have made an agreement with the Ciociaria club to leave it parked Cats to the canaries until June: after which the defender would move to Juventus Turin.

Michele Crisciello he described the situation on his Twitter profile as follows: “Sgarro of Juve in Turin. Cairo had slammed the door on the Bianconeri for Bremer. The bianconeri have reached the 7.5 million requested by Frosinone and leave Gatti in Frosinone for 6 months. Dinner canceled at this time. Gatti had already greeted the coach and his teammates “.