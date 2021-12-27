“Gatti? No contact with Napoli, other teams follow him. He would be fine in the blue”

Latest football Naples – On Radio Marte during Raffaele Auriemma’s show “The network swells” Guido Angelozzi, managing director of Frosinone, spoke.

“Federico Gatti? We bought him for € 150,000 and from the start of the season I said he is a guy to follow, he is a defender who will play for ten years in Serie A and will also go to the national team for a long time. He is a boy who as a young man. he was lost for family reasons. Now he has found the right environment and is showing what he is worth. In Italy there are few such strong central players. If it would be good for Napoli? Azzurri, he would be good for Napoli, Juve, Inter, Milan, Rome … He could be good for everyone He is a player of 1.94, of great versatility, technique, personality, he lacks one thing: the playing time. Two years ago he achieved excellence, they said he was very strong only because he played in a minor league, then he arrived in Serie B and here too he is the strongest of all. He is a Chiellini with Bonucci’s feet, he also scores goals, who he will take it he will do a great deal because there are no such strong young people bring with Napoli, we have Zerbini degli azzurri who are growing well. For Gatti we are open to speeches because we are a growing company, we are small and we need big clubs. There are other teams that are following him, there will be a lot of talk about this guy. “