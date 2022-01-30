Gatti, Torino is approaching: leave for work

Transfer market Turin / Contacts to try to close the deal: Vagnati insists on Frosinone’s Federico Gatti

In the thoughts of Turin, Federico Cats it would be the final blow of a young and ambitious transfer market, which has already brought Pietro Pellegri and Samuele Ricci into the grenade. The negotiation for the central defender born in 1998 owned by Frosinone has been in full swing for days. By necessity, given that there are only a few hours to go until the end of the market, the contacts between the parties are frenetic. And the white smoke is not that far away anymore. The resistances of the Ciociari have been softened by an upward proposal from Toro, who is ready to spend the required 10 million (including bonuses) in order to bring Gatti immediately to Juric, without waiting for the summer.

From Rivoli to Turin? Negotiation at a good point

By tonight, the final agreement could arrive. But at the moment there is optimism. Gatti is an immovable holder of Fabio Grosso’s Frosinone. In the Serie B season, so far, he has scored 18 appearances and 3 goals. He was born in Rivoli and comes from a long apprenticeship in the minor leagues, from the youth teams of Alessandria to Verbania and Pro Patria.