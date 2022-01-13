“Gattuso wanted players from his agent, that’s not my style”

The president violates the Financial Times: “I will not allow anyone to take advantage of me”

Rocco Commisso back on the short and turbulent relationship with Gennaro Gattuso, who had been chosen at the beginning of the season as the new coach of the Fiorentina unless the agreement is terminated just two weeks after signing due to market differences. The purple president, speaking to the Financial Times, explains that the coach had asked the club to “buy some players at a certain price“fishing in the stable of Jorge Mendes, also an agent of Gattuso himself.

Commisso would therefore have seen the move as an attempt to give the prosecutor an advantage, taking away Fiorentina’s freedom: “It’s not my style, it’s not my story. Nobody should take advantage of me“the words of the 72-year-old businessman. The Financial Times then contacted Gestifute, the agency managed by Mendes, which he called the reconstruction of Commisso” unreal “and” disrespectful “.

On 25 May Gattuso was announced as the new coach of Fiorentina but on 17 June the agreement was dissolved and both parties had agreed on a confidentiality treaty not to disclose details on the incident. Later he was then chosen Italian for the purple bench.