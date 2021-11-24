GauGAN 2 now creates images from words, with … “special” results

Do you remember Nvidia GauGAN? It was an artificial intelligence that, starting from simple traits, created real photorealistic landscapes. Although it has been almost three years since it was first talked about, the development of GauGAN has never stopped and in the last hours it has made its debut GauGAN 2, available at this address, which introduces a particular novelty: the creating images starting from words.

You can see how the text input works in this YouTube video, where Nvidia shows the potential of the tool, but you can try its potential firsthand by connecting to the dedicated portal. The first version of GauGAN already returned surprising results, but now with textual input it becomes even easier to create photorealistic images that leave you speechless.

Result of the input “Snowy Mountain”

As you can see from the image above, it only takes a few words for the AI ​​to create the images. The deep learning model has it though still a lot to learn: if with the input “Snowy Mountain” we have obtained a good result, we cannot say the same with “Rainy Valley”, with which we obtain a valley without rain, or with “Lake with a rainbow”, where we are given back a lake with … “Something” difficult to define, but which is certainly not a rainbow.

Result of the “Rainy Valley” input

Result of the input “Lake with a rainbow”

As you may have already guessed, no one forces us to write sentences or words with meaning, and this is where the beauty comes: look what does the AI ​​return if we enter “Tom’s Hardware” as input.

Result of the “Tom’s Hardware” input

If you want to see how far you can “break” the AI ​​we suggest this article by ZDNET, but we strongly advise you to try GauGAN 2 by hand and see for yourself how far you can push the algorithm, which we are sure will give you the strangest results once you feed it with unconventional terms.