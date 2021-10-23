News

“Gavettoni ai paparazzi. When on Lake Como …” – Libero Quotidiano

Elisabetta Canalis you don’t know her, you don’t know what she did to me: she was absolutely the woman who made me laugh the most in my life. “These are the words of George Clooney, in the past, about his ex-girlfriend. Statements to which Elisabettala Canalis wanted to reply during the first episode of Cover screw, the new program that the showgirl conducts on Tv 8 from today, Wednesday 1st September. The showgirl in relationship with Clooney has always been rather playful and carefree but she specified that the actor is definitely more “crazy” than her.

Sensational, what Elisabetta Canalis' daughter does: at only 6 years old, here is the surprise video on social media

“George is a very funny person, he loves playing jokes. He made a lot of water balloons for the paparazzi. I have good memories of that period but it was stressful. It was not easy for me to manage the international press and that story taught me to be more patient ”. George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis loved each other from 2009 to 2011. To date, the reasons for the break between the two remain shrouded in mystery. After the farewell to Canalis Clooney briefly loved model Stacey Keibler. Soon after he met the right woman: Amal Alamuddin.

Lying in the kitchen, like this: the extreme photo of Elisabetta Canalis, you have to see the best ... | Look

George got married in 2014 and had twins Ella and Alexander with Amal. Elisabetta Canalis also met the man of her life: the orthopedic doctor Brian Perri, who in 2015 made her the mother of little Skyler Eva. For the love of her partner, Canalis remained to live in the United States, in Los Angeles, but the couple he will move to Italy as soon as Perri stops working.

