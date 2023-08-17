Gavi could not find your site

He lace of Gavi This season’s focus could be Controversy In this barca, The situation is not simple. midfielder had already begun to form optional in season getafe, and beyond Javi can take shelter of the same former season Used to be more erratic than the rest (he was one of the first to suffer viral gastroenteritis This affected the team on tour and caused back problems), Gundogan was also injured against madrid And oriole romu Had just landed. the point is Gavi He was a substitute player and, although the coach would probably try to ‘compensate’ by putting him on the line out against Cadiz, Gavi He will not be satisfied with being the fifth midfielder and filling the minutes that he did not play due to circumstances. Romeu, dejong, Gundogan And pedro as it happened in getafe, He Screen still considered past For several reasons.

the first is nor de jong nor pedriLast season his teammates made best numbers that he. Gavi signed three goals and seven assists; two goals and four for the last pass dejong, Pedri scored seven goals but provided only one assist. Gavi Is, apart fromHe Second with football player higher market value of the inner parts of barca, special website transfer market they rated it at 90 million, less than ten pedro (100), but more than fifteen dejong (75), more than seventy Gundogan (Twenty); and over 85 oriole romu (5). and of course it is youngest player Altogether 19 years have been completed.

renewed by 2026 last season, Gavi They have also been treated very favorably barca, Since his outburst, and thanks to the club for the treatment he has been given since his arrival farm houseHave done deaf ears till club interest as big as him bayern Or Chelsea, And he has always put the Barça club ahead, despite the fact that he was not even able to guarantee his registration with the first team last season; And it has put him in the middle of a legal battle with LaLiga, leaving him in a quandary over his number. from ’30’ Youthto ‘6’, and back to ’30’. Not too much forced machine knowing that a clause allows him go out for free Last June 30 if he barcafound in this case friends In leagueI was not able to register him as a first team player.

Xavi had trained for the stage. In Las VegasSaid that, “If you review the minutes after I became coach, Gavi can do be the one who has the most played with me and i have no doubt will be necessary. This is pure passion and winning character. nothing changes”. sports world A few days later it was found that the coach had kept a conversation with young footballer to assure you And make it clear that it will be important. but coach terrassa You’ll have to do something else to persuade him. for now, it gets wetter by the player who signed it (oriole romu He has been the starting player and first official in all preseason games); His right eyeWhat is pedro, a gallon captain, dejong, And signing star It’s from the season Gundogan, For example, it must be remembered that De Jong did not start the course as a starter. According to JaviFor sports reasons. If that were the case, and not because the Dutchman had options to relocate at the time, Gavi I would take a step back.

gavi is not going to calm downwith the role of, not even remotely optional, And Javi how to manage step for them five midfielders in important games. You four feet, Because there are always going to be injuries and minutes for everyone during a season. This is what the technician counts on. But in any locker room, you find out who the real coaches trust. Gavi don’t wanna be fifth element From midfield and Xavi will have to prove it.