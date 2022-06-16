Entertainment

Gavi, Messi, Pique… the strong words of Laporta during the general meeting

If the general meeting of Barça this Thursday was the occasion for the socios to vote in favor of the sale of 49.9% of Barça Licensing Merchandising and 25% of the television rights of the club, it was also the occasion for Joan Laporta to speak more generally about the sporting situation of the Blaugranas.

Discover the best statements of the president of Barça, relayed by the Twitter account “Actualité – Barça”:

Gavi

“We are about to extend Gavi. »

television rights

“I refused an offer of a BILLION euros for 100% of the TV rights for 10 years. »

Javier Tebas

“Tebas? He changed his attitude and I would ask him to continue like that. In football, we all meet. Barça can manage on their own. I will call him. »

Gerard Pique

“Pique has given us a lot and he must continue to give us a lot. I assure you that he chose to be a footballer, he knows that we are building a new team and we need committed people.”

Lionel Messi

“Messi is in me. It makes me sad, very sad. He deserves eternal recognition for everything he gave to Barca. »

to summarize

Present at Barça’s general assembly on Thursday, Joan Laporta spoke about the economic situation of the Blaugrana club, but also about Lionel Messi, Gavi and even Gerard Piqué. “We think that the economic levers would bring € 700M to FC Barcelona” declared the Barcelona president in particular.

