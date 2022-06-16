Gavi, Messi, Pique… the strong words of Laporta during the general meeting

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

If the general meeting of Barça this Thursday was the occasion for the socios to vote in favor of the sale of 49.9% of Barça Licensing Merchandising and 25% of the television rights of the club, it was also the occasion for Joan Laporta to speak more generally about the sporting situation of the Blaugranas.

Discover the best statements of the president of Barça, relayed by the Twitter account “Actualité – Barça”:

Gavi

“We are about to extend Gavi. »

television rights

“I refused an offer of a BILLION euros for 100% of the TV rights for 10 years. »

Javier Tebas

“Tebas? He changed his attitude and I would ask him to continue like that. In football, we all meet. Barça can manage on their own. I will call him. »

Gerard Pique

“Pique has given us a lot and he must continue to give us a lot. I assure you that he chose to be a footballer, he knows that we are building a new team and we need committed people.”

Lionel Messi

“Messi is in me. It makes me sad, very sad. He deserves eternal recognition for everything he gave to Barca. »

Barça wants 300M for 49.9% of BLM, 500M for 25% of TV rights (25 years). They already have the agreement to sell 49.9% of Barca Studios.

Awaiting sponsor sleeves. — News – Barça (@ActualiteBarca) June 16, 2022