Gavin Rossdale praises his, Gwen Stefani’s son Kingston’s songs

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s son, Kingston, is following in their musical footsteps.

The Bush frontman praised the 17-year-old’s songwriting skills on Friday and compared the teen to Justin Bieber.

“For Christmas I bought him a Logic Studio,” the 57-year-old musician told Us Weekly. “He has my whole (guitar) pedal rig, a bunch of old guitars, all that stuff. I’ve helped him build a good setup, but that’s all.

Rossdale said that in addition to “recording for himself…”, Kingston is “working with other people and somehow writing legitimate, Justin Bieber-quality singles.”

He praised Kishore’s “ear for melody”, saying, “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. This is really good. I can’t believe it.'”

The Bush frontman claimed that the teen has “Justin Bieber-quality singles”. gavinrossdale/Instagram

The 17-year-old keeps his music “independent” from his famous mother and father. GwenStephanie/Instagram

Rossdale said Kingston would “have to separate” from his parents. kingsrossdale_/Instagram

Rossdale said that his and Stefani’s eldest child is “intentional” about keeping his musical interests “independent” of his famous parents.

The guitarist admitted, “I wish he was really deeply involved in (my music), but he’s not.” “He’s into the (Smashing) Pumpkins, which is great. They are an incredible band.

Rossdale added, “It’s very strange from an anthropological point of view that he doesn’t interrogate me about stuff.” “She has to separate from me and discover things (and) almost distance herself from me, which is painful.”

She made headlines last month for performing at stepfather Blake Shelton’s bar. TiaraW/TikTok

He and Stefani, 53, welcomed Kingston in 2006, followed by sons Zuma, now 15, and Apollo, now 9, in 2008 and 2014, respectively.

The former couple called it quits in 2015, with the No Doubt singer moving on with her fellow “Voice” judge Blake Shelton.

Kingston performed publicly for the first time last month at the 47-year-old country singer’s Oklahoma bar, Ole Red.

Kingston has his own studio with Rossdale’s “a bunch of vintage guitars”. kingsrossdale_/Instagram

His song was shared via TikTok, with social media users praising him in the comments section for looking like his “father’s twin” and having “talent running through his veins”.

In March 2017, Rossdale told the “This Morning” audience that it would be “crazy” for his young children to pursue careers in the music industry – although “whatever they do is fine for them”.

“[They]should go into tech, do something like that,” he explained at the time. “It is my responsibility to make them such that they contribute to the society instead of moving away from it.”











