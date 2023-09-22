Gavin Rossdale says son Kingston makes music like Justin Bieber

to be a child of Gavin Rossdale And Gwen StefaniIt makes sense that Kingston Rossdale would have a gift for music, but even his father is surprised by what his teenage son is up to.

“For Christmas I bought him a Logic Studio,” explains Rossdale, 57. us weekly While discussing Bush’s upcoming collection – Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 – and then a North American tour. “He has my whole (guitar) pedal rig, a bunch of old guitars, all that stuff. I’ve helped him build a good setup, but that’s about it. Rather than actually recording so much for herself, she has begun working with other people and has written, to some extent, lyrically, Justin Biber-Quality singles. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is really good.’ I can’t believe it.’ “He has a very good ear for music.”

The “Comedown” singer — who shares Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with his ex-wife, Stefani, 53 — said that while his eldest brother can make some A-level pop music, Kingston’s interests lean toward the rock world. Has been. “Now, he really likes Deftones and The Smashing Pumpkins, which is fun.”

Rossdale laughs, “It’s very close (to my music) – I wish he was really into me, but he’s not. He likes the Pumpkins, which is awesome. They’re an incredible band. we love cat ,Corgan), we love Deftones, and it’s so funny – walking by his room, and he’s playing Deftones riffs. But, from an anthropological point of view, what’s very strange is that he doesn’t interrogate me about stuff. This is all independent of me, and is done intentionally.”

Rossdale – who first rose to fame in the 1990s with the Pumpkins, Deftones and Stefani’s band, No Doubt – said he avoids imposing his music on his children and would instead teach them what they wanted organically. like. “Children have to become independent. (Kingston) has to separate from me and discover things – almost distance himself from me, which is painful” – he says, with a little sarcasm among honest people – “I’m the most important person in his life. , along with your mother.”

Rossdale admitted We The only time he feels cut off from music, from the passion that has been the basis of his life and career for three decades, is when he experiences modern music that is “not for me.” This is for small children. My boys love that. “My kids like that sound more than me because it’s not made for me.”

“I’m dying to say, ‘Please listen to Rezillos, here’s X-Ray Specs.’ “You’ll love all these bands,” he says with charm. “My son is listening to a band , an amazing band. Can’t remember what they’re called. But it’s like Sparklehorse. I’m like, “Look, these guys are great, but you have to check out Sparklehorse because there’s the blueprint. Of course, as Picasso said, anyway, ‘Good artists borrow, great artists steal.’

But, in his efforts to be a good, even great father, Rossdale realizes that Kingston, who has just turned 17, needs to be alone to discover his musical tastes.

“He needs to stay in his room. He needs to discover things in his room, not sit with me and ask me how to do it. It goes like this. And that’s better, because I want (the search) to be free. And what I’m saying is what kind of thrills me about it is that no matter what, she likes the same things that I do. So, it’s beautiful.”

“Because my younger son (Zuma, 15) is into country music. It’s a concern,” explains Rossdale. WeHalf-jokingly.

“I have a gallows humor, because I’m English,” he says, describing how he flew to New York City while listening to Patsy Cline. “So, when you get Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash – of course – Merle Haggard, it’s a completely different thing. This is when you get (country) on the radio. Nowadays, it’s much more homogenous, that country sound. So, I was worried, but (Zuma) loves zac brown,

“It’s really cool, so I’m listening to it,” Rossdale says. Zuma’s growing interest in this genre is likely due to his time spent with his stepfather, blake sheltonwhom Stefani married in 2021 (she and Rossdale divorced in 2016 after 14 years of marriage).

While Rossdale admits that he is not fond of modern country, he explains We He wants to support Zuma’s interests, especially because his son is “really connecting with (Zac Brown’s) songs.”

“I promised to learn some songs so we could play them because he’s also learning guitar,” says Rossdale. “He wants to play acoustic now. So I said, ‘Let’s play some songs together.’ So I’ve been learning some Zac Brown songs this week. I would sit with him and just play them. That’s all I want to do, get into his mind – not so much into Zac Brown’s mind, but subconsciously, why not? “It’s really about getting into my 15-year-old self’s head, because that’s what he likes.”

“And a nine-year-old child?” Rossdale says of his and Stefani’s youngest, Apollo. “He just wants to play Fortnite.”