Gaviria hit his bike after losing the stage 5 sprint

Before starting stage 5, Fernando Gaviria had set his sights on winning it. “I will fight for the victory of stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia, it is an ideal sprint”, he then declared with optimism.

However, the Colombian, who had been third in last Sunday’s stage, did not achieve the goal.

Although there was a mountain pass and a descent of more than 20 kilometers, the road was flat until the finish line. In total, the race had 174 kilometers between Catania and Messina, cities that are located in Sicily.

!!! Great victory for Frenchman Arnaud Démare !!! who wins the sprint in Sicily, the Colombian Fernando Gaviria comes in second position.😍👍 pic.twitter.com/dFCojKqSqq – ⚡Maza⚡ (@MazaCiclismo) May 11, 2022

After a time of 4:30:56, Arnaud Demare crossed the finish line first in an exciting final sprint in which Fernando Gaviria fought until the end to cross faster.

However, his bicycle did not respond as expected, the change even failed and – as if that were not enough – his pitcher, Maximiliano Richeze, lost his chain. In other words, the packing train did not work and the Colombian decided to follow the winner’s train to overcome the difficulty, although this did not reach him.

After finishing second, the Antioquian from the UAE did not hide his anger.

Fernando Gaviria arrived at the rest area and, after wiping off the sweat and removing his helmet, he gave his bike a fist and humped in Italian.

After his frustration and after calming down, he acknowledged that it was not his best reaction and that he will continue to fight to come first in a stage.

“These are things that happen at the end and the frustration is because I want to win, to be so close, my legs feel good, to fight it and I don’t like losing. I have done the stupid thing to get angry, ”she declared at the end.

Stage 5 Classification

1. DEMARE Arnaud (Groupama – FDJ) 4:03:562

2 GAVIRIA Fernando (UAE Emirates) “”

3 . NIZZOLO Giacomo (Israel – Premier Tech) “”

4. BALLERINI Davide (Quick-Step) “”

5. GIRMAY Biniam (Intermarché) “”

General classification after stage 4

1. LOPEZ Juan Pedro (Trek) 18:21:03

2. KÄMNA Lennard (BORA) 00:39″

3. TARARAMÄE Rein (Intermarche) 0:58″

4. YACHTS Simon (Team BikeExchange – Jayco) 1:42″

5. VANSEVENANT Mauri (Quick-Step) 1:47″

6. KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA) 1:55″

7. ALMEIDA João (UAE Team Emirates) 1:58″

8. BILBAO Pello (Bahrain – Victorious) 2:00″

9. PORTE Richie (Ineos) 2:04″

10. BARDET Romain (DSM) 2:06″

15. BUITRAGO Santiago (Bahrain – Victorious) 2.18″

22. Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Movistar) 3:05″

The sixth day of the Giro d’Italia 2022 can be seen this Thursday, May 12, live from 5:40 a.m. on DirecTV and from 6:00 a.m. on the Caracol HD2 channel. Equally, WEEK will bring all the information of the fraction.