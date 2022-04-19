Gay conversion: hard story of a Colombian subjected to this therapy – People – Culture

“My parents took me to a Catholic Church, where they gave me exorcisms that lasted hours and at the end they asked me if I was still gay.”

This is how Danne remembers her traumatic experience in “gay conversion therapy”, the process she underwent to try to change her sexual orientation or gender identity.

“They threw ashes on me and told me that my spirit was marked and that it had to be cleaned,” says the Colombian who is now 29 years old.

She is one of many people from the LGBT+ community who have been forced to participate in so-called conversion therapy, which is still carried out in many countries, including those where it has been banned.

Danne says her parents “brought her out” at age 11 when she didn’t even know what it meant to be gay and was known by the male name she was given at birth.

“I only knew that I liked other children and that I wanted different things from what my brothers wanted,” he recounts in an interview with BBC Mundo.

“They heard a conversation I was having with a friend, they interrupted us and then they started asking a lot of questions,” he continues.

Upon confirming that their son was homosexual, Danne’s parents began to search for information on the subject and consulted with various specialists.

“They told them that my hormonal load was very low and they made me take pills to raise my testosterone level, or they said that it was like that because my mother had spoiled me a lot or that maybe I had been rapedalthough that never happened,” he says.

After ruling out multiple hypotheses, her parents finally came up with a series of “sexual correction processes” through religion and spirituality.

It was a Christian psychologist who initially gave them information about these procedures.

They did not understand very well what the treatments consisted of, but they accepted the “help” and that is where Danne’s martyrdom began.

Was 16 years old.

The first therapy

He relates that one day his parents asked him to accompany them to run errands.

He was surprised when they stopped in front of a church, because his family “was never very Catholic.”

Upon entering, she says that she realized that she was not accompanying them, but that they were taking her for a purpose that they had not anticipated.

“The pastors already knew everything about me. They took me to the pulpit and they started praying for me and for other people who were there,” he says.

“I saw how others would touch their heads and go back. Then they would grab my head and try to pull me back, but I didn’t feel like going anywhere. It was very strange.”

“Then they asked me if he was still gay and if the spirit had left my body”.

That first “therapy” lasted just over an hour.

She recalls that the session left her extremely tired and that they explained to her that it was because “the spirits had healed her body and eliminated the demons.”

“It’s like brainwashing. In the end you end up believing that there is something bad inside you and that they are cleaning you of something,” he explains.

He finally decided to tell them that he was no longer gay.

“I lied to get out of there. I knew that if I said I was still gay, the martyrdom would last much longer,” he adds, and affirms that the nerves, anxiety and pressure of all the people praying around him left him no other option. .

When they returned to the house, no one spoke of the subject again. But “he was still obviously queer,” she says.

She assures that at that time she did not know anything about human rights, at school she did not have the support of any teacher and did not have the tools to tell her parents that what they were doing was wrong.

All this triggered depressive symptoms and several suicide attempts.

“Conversion therapy” is a term that describes pseudoscientific practices used to attempt to alter a person’s gender expression, gender identity, or sexual orientation, ranging from prescription drugs to electroshocks, forced internment in “clinics “and exorcisms.

Research from the UK’s Coventry University published in 2021, which interviewed dozens of people who had undergone conversion therapy, found no evidence that it works, but found that it can have a negative impact on people’s mental health. people.

Likewise, a 2020 University of California Law School Williams Institute report found that non-transgender LGB people who underwent conversion therapy are almost twice as likely to attempt or think about suicide compared to non-transgender people. their peers who had not received them.

“Exorcisms”

Several months after that first therapy, the Colombian who today identifies as transsexual was subjected to a second, even more traumatic one, organized by the same church where she had been baptized and her parents had married.

“My sister accompanied me and they told us that it would be a youth gathering, which did not seem strange to me because I had already gone to children’s gatherings in the companies where my parents worked.”

They were put on a bus with other families and without much explanation they were taken to a remote farm on the outskirts of Bogotá.

The so-called coexistence had strict rules. During the “endless” six days that his stay lasted, he repeated the same routine.

They woke her up very early and sent her to pray before breakfast. “Then she had to keep praying all day to get the ‘demon’ out of her and if she didn’t obey she couldn’t eat or sleep,” she recalls.

“They performed exorcisms on me, throwing holy water on me. They put candles everywhere, made crosses with ashes on me and talked about what was wrong with me and my sexual orientation.”

As people “repent of their sins,” they were made to talk about other people with whom they had “sinned” and to identify them.

To be allowed to go to bed, they had to first say that they felt “spirit free.”

They all went to sleep, except Danne, who didn’t accept lying and didn’t want to regret being gay.

That’s why they used to put her as an example of “what was wrong” and make her pray rosaries for hours.

“In recent nights my sister told me that she felt very bad and begged me to change. She also felt rejected for being the sissy’s sister,” explains Danne.

“I didn’t want to keep fighting”

Until he had to give in and, like after the first “therapy”, say that he had stopped being gay.

On the way home, his family asked him if he was okay and if he felt any changes.

“Initially I told them that I had changed. I didn’t want to continue fighting and if I told them that I felt the same as always, the therapies were going to continue, which was not healthy for me.”

Danne explains that when you leave conversion therapy you feel “lost” because what they tell you in those spaces is “very different” from what you feel.

“You want to change and be ‘normal,’ because they make you feel like it’s wrong to be you,” she reflects.

“They make you feel that if you’re gay your only options in life are to be a hairdresser or a prostitute and I didn’t want that, I wanted to study astrology.”

After this experience, Danne began to investigate what had just happened to him and what it meant to be gay.

Soon after, much more informed, Danne opened up to her parents.

He confirmed to them that he was still gay, spoke to them about human rights, and decided to get involved in LGBT+ activism and attend demonstrations and events.

At school she started talking about diversity and that’s why she was kicked out.

Years later, her parents apologized and now support her and accompany her to gay pride marches.

Today Danne works as director of the Gaat Foundation, an action and support group for the trans community, from where she denounces that “conversion therapies are still too common” both in Colombia and in the rest of Latin America and that the issue is has “normalized and internalized”.

“I wasn’t aware that I had undergone conversion therapy until I started looking into what they were,” she says.

“I only said at school as a joke that they had performed an exorcism on me, that it hadn’t worked for them and I was still the queer in the story.”

After the therapies to which she was subjected, Danne says that her process of self-recognition as a trans person was long and was crossed by many “practices and re-evaluations” of what she felt.

A “complex” issue

Andrés Forero, campaign manager for All Out, a global movement for LGBT+ rights, says there is actually very little information about gay conversion therapy.

“The issue in Latin America is complex because it has not been a priority and the laws vary a lot,” he tells BBC Mundo.

In some countries, such as Brazil, there are prohibitions that prevent psychologists from doing conversion therapy, but it is a measure “that is not very useful,” according to Forero.

This is because “psychologists are not the ones who do these practices the most, they are usually religious organizations,” he argues.

He also thinks that “sadly” conversion therapies are “quite normalized” in Latin American culture.

“When I told my dad that I was gay, his first reaction was to say: ‘Well, let’s see if there is some kind of therapy or something we can do to cure you.'”

legal loophole

In the 20th century, it was not unusual for some therapists to propose changing sexual orientation through intense psychoanalysis and, in some cases, electroshock therapy.

But in 1973, the American Psychological Association stopped considering homosexuality a disorder. Then, in 1990, it was also removed from the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Both the WHO and the United Nations, among many other medical organizations around the world, have warned that all forms of conversion therapy are unethical and potentially harmful.

Until the beginning of 2022, five Latin American territories had explicitly prohibited them: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay and Puerto Rico, although in most cases the laws do not cover the subject broadly enough.

In the rest of Latin America there is a legal vacuum in this regard.

