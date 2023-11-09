Gay sauna in SP will allow a urologist to perform a free ‘touch exam’

I have a point of view or blue novemberIn addition to prostate cancer awareness, the campaign is also expanding into new environments with actions targeting the gay community Sao Paulo, A gay sauna in town, or Chilli HotelWill offer a night of examinations and orientations on men’s health.

First time, marked for the day 9 November, fifth fairyou give 8:00 pm to 8:30 pm It takes place on the premises of the establishment located at 610, Largo do Araucía, near the Metro Santa Cecilia.

In an environment that celebrates freedom and privacy, the establishment proposes a new approach to health, challenging preconceptions and encouraging self-care among people. Will be present at the event Dr. Marcelo Magalhãesurologist com Specialization them health LGBT+, which will implement PSA And residual touchIn addition to clarifying doubts about Urology,

The initiative highlights the importance of early diagnosis, especially for men over the age of 45, as the age at which the disease is most likely to occur. In addition to encouraging test taking, sauna guests are invited to promote health within their social circle, multiplying the impact of the campaign.

Once the preventive activity is completed, participants will be able to enjoy a moment of relaxation in the establishment’s facilities, reinforcing the idea that taking care of one’s health can also be a rewarding experience.

exam two tasks

The touch test is a simple and quick procedure commonly performed to check prostate health. During the examination, the doctor, usually a urologist, uses a lubricated swab to gently insert the patient’s uninjured finger. Through touch, the specialist can assess the size, consistency of the prostate, looking for nodules or abnormal areas that may indicate conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia or prostate cancer.

While the exam may be of interest to some men, it is essential for early detection of prostate problems and is usually done quickly, lasting only a few minutes. Doctors recommend that people over the age of 50 should get tested annually, or from the age of 45 onwards, considering risk factors such as a family history of the disease.

PSA

The prostate specific antigen test, commonly known by the abbreviation PSA, is a blood test used to detect prostate cancer and other prostate conditions. PSA is a protein produced by prostate cells and usually does not cause bleeding in small amounts. High PSA levels may indicate the presence of prostate cancer, but they may also be a sign of prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate) or benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlargement of the prostate).

The PSA test is considered an important triage tool, as it can detect prostate cancer at an early stage, even before symptoms emerge. It is recommended that Homans discuss the needs and frequency of testing with their doctors, considering factors such as health, family history, and other potential risks.

The combination of PSA testing and touch testing provides a more complete assessment of prostate health, because touch testing can detect tumors in areas of the prostate that do not have changes in PSA levels. The decision to have a PSA test should be made after an informed discussion between the patient and their doctor about the potential benefits and risks.

