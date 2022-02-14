Gazidis: ‘Juve’s domination is not healthy for Italian football. Theo Hernandez manifesto of our future ‘| First page

The CEO of AC Milangave an interview to the prestigious magazine Forbes, in which he illustrated the growth plan of the Rossoneri club, which inevitably passes from the construction of the new stadium. A fundamental step for the development of AC Milan and the Italian football movement, according to the South African manager: “Football is a fundamental component of the Italian industry and one of the saddest aspects is that Serie A has undergone a slow and inexorable decline compared to the other major European leagues. “

On the moment of the team and the recent renewal of Theo Hernandez until 2026: “Theo is a great example of a world-class talent that we have helped to grow and reach current levels. We have taken the right direction to reach the goals we have set ourselves. data and one of the pillars of our project is to focus on young players who become elements of international level and who raise the level of the whole squad and our income, in order to have greater investment opportunities and to retain our precious pieces “.

Gazidis concludes his interview with this: “I am very optimistic about the path we have taken and I am very confident that we will give something back to society, to the city and to future generations, who will be able to feel proud to be Milanese”.