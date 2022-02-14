Gazidis: “New indispensable stadium. Dominions like Juve are hurting”

because a new plant

–

That of the new stadium, to be shared with Inter, “is a project that must be realized if the club wants to have the future that its fans want it to have,” Gazidis explained. “We come from a decade in which Italian football has been dominated by Juventus thanks also to its own plant”. This is a domain that “is not healthy for a championship that needs to increase its global appeal”. “Football is a fundamental component of the Italian industry”, but “one of the saddest aspects is that Serie A has undergone a slow and inexorable decline compared to the other major European leagues”. If we don’t build stadiums in Italy – continued the CEO. Rossonero – “We know what the future will be. We know what we are giving to our children. I don’t think this is the future of Italian football. I think Italian football is absolutely ready for a relaunch.” Gazidis’ concern is that the gap between the richest clubs and everyone else “is not narrowing, it is growing”. “We have seen some of the smaller nations, with big teams, suffer severely because their internal market is not big enough to support the kind of spending increases these new entrants allow.” The Premier League, currently, “is the Super League. The rest of Europe has to find a way to stand up and compete with the Premier.”